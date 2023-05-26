FC Barcelona is preparing to fire two of its legends this summer market, a move that was expected by Busquets, as his contract ends, but which has surprised in the case of Jordi Alba. The left-back has waived the salary that FC Barcelona owes him in exchange for leaving this market for free, lowering the team’s salary mass and facilitating new additions. The question that arises now is who will be the new captain of the team, since both Busquets and Alba are captains this season.
How long have Jordi Alba and Busquets been captains?
Sergio Busquets picked up the baton as first captain with the departure of Leo Messi to PSG, which is why he has been in charge of the team since the 2021/22 season. For his part, Jordi Alba has not become the first captain of the team, but he is currently the third captain of Barcelona.
Who are the captains of FC Barcelona this season?
The Barça team usually appoints four captains per season, always chosen for seniority in the team. This year, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba were chosen at the beginning of the season. With Piqué’s retirement halfway through the competition, the club decided not to add a fourth captain for the remainder of the season, leaving Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba as first, second and third captain respectively.
Who will be the captains next season?
As the captaincy of FC Barcelona is governed by seniority in the team, these will be the team captains next season except for surprise: Sergi Roberto, who would be the first captain, Ter Stegen, Ousmane Dembélé and Pedri or Frenkie de Jong.
|
captain years
|
Player
|
Arrival to the first team
|
2004-2014
|
Carles Puyol
|
1999/00
|
2014-2015
|
Xavi Hernandez
|
1999/00
|
2015-2018
|
Andres Iniesta
|
2004/05
|
2018-2021
|
Lionel Messi
|
2004/05
|
2021-2023
|
Sergio Busquets
|
2008/09
