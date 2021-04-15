Little more than one million mothers or fathers with minor children who live in the Metropolitan Region –Capital and Conurbano- will receive the reinforcement of 15,000 pesos announced by President Alberto Fernández.

They are the holders of the Universal Allowance for Child (AUH), Universal Allowance for Pregnancy (AUE) and family allowances for monotributistas of the first categories (A and B).

The $ 15,000 would be paid not per child but by family. On the other hand, the AUH, which is $ 4,017, is paid every month and is per girl or boy under 18 years of age.

This means a reinforcement of about $ 15,000 million for families, the vast majority unemployed or working informally, in a situation of social vulnerability.

In the case of monotributistas of categories A and B they correspond to people with minor children who earn less than $ 35,000 per month.

Almost all of this segment of individuals and families make up 42% of poverty measured by INDEC for the second half of 2020.

Over 2.5 million families, in CABA about 80,000 parents charge the AUH and in the suburbs another 800,000. About 20,000 collect the Pregnancy Allowance and about 200,000 are monotributistas with minor children of the lowest categories.

Alberto Fernández said that families in the provinces that adhere to the restrictions launched on Wednesday by the President will also be able to collect it..

On Wednesday, Fernández announced new measures for the AMBA. In addition to the closure of schools until April 30, the restriction on driving between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. was extended and recreational, social, cultural, sports and religious activities in closed places were suspended, among other things.

If $ 15,000 were extended with the same scope to the rest of the country, it would be received by almost 3 million families and the total amount would amount to about $ 45,000 million.

Remember that the IFE reached 9 million families and they were paid last year in 3 installments of $ 10,000 each.

The final data will be known this Thursday afternoon.

NE