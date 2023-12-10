Max Verstappen has a chance to be elected Sportsman of the Year for the fourth time. The Formula 1 world champion will face stiff competition from Mathieu van der Poel and Harrie Lavreysen. Femke Bol, Sifan Hassan and Karolien Florijn have been nominated for the women. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 20 at the annual Sports Gala.

