Aiwanger’s Free Voters could announce their cabinet members on Thursday. The look goes to someone who was confronted with his boss.

Munich – In the honest political world there are very rarely these moments when someone suddenly hits the table. Full. Without consideration, without knowing whether the tabletop will break or your hand. Roland Weigert, 55, did that recently. Today at the latest he will find out whether it was worth it for him.

It was in an interview about two weeks ago. Then the Free Voters MP announced that he did not want to continue his position as State Secretary in the Ministry of Economics under Minister Hubert Aiwanger. The working methods are too different for that, he said of his party friend: “He works more as a solo player, I’m more of a team type.”

Confrontation with Aiwanger – the approach would be unthinkable in Söder’s CSU

Wumms: Telling your boss in a newspaper that he doesn’t know how to play the team game is brave. No minister in the CSU would dare to do that to Markus Söder – that would be the end of his career. The Free Voter Weigert, however, presented in the SZ Afterwards, he applied to become minister (“I know what I can do”) and named the interior, economics, health and science as future fields.

This was almost lost in the confusion after the state elections – but Weigert is taking full risks with it. As the dominant party leader and chief negotiator, it is Aiwanger who ultimately decides on the FW positions. Taking on him is a risky maneuver.

Free voters in the cabinet: Aiwanger and Weigert were considered confidants

Weigert will have thought it through carefully. In the ministry, the descriptions differ as to how well the minister and state secretary, cook and waiter, still get along. They were considered confidants. When Weigert entered the race for the part-time position as hunting president in 2019, albeit in vain, Aiwanger publicly supported him. Conversely, Weigert repeatedly threw himself into the line of fire for his boss when he was attacked because of misleading statements. And as a hard-working state secretary, he tried to reduce a gap in which the minister was not particularly interested through many delegation trips.

Roland Weigert (left) at a cabinet meeting with Hubert Aiwanger and CSU Finance Minister Albert Füracker (right). © Matthias Balk/dpa

Perhaps this axis broke when Aiwanger seemed to move the party to the right in the summer – keywords: Erding and the leaflet affair. Regarding Weigert, it is said that he sees the Free Voters as somewhat more liberal than the CSU, of which he was a member for over 20 years.

The down-to-earth Upper Bavarian, not a great speaker, but an affable guy who wins in conversation, can perhaps afford more than others. The ex-district administrator achieved the masterpiece of winning his constituency in Neuburg-Schrobenhausen on October 8th. 914 votes ahead of the CSU, so close that he was surprised in the end – but that’s enough for the special privilege of being a direct representative. Besides Aiwanger, he is the only one from his party. “You can’t ignore me now,” says Weigert.

Who will Aiwanger send to Söder’s cabinet? Two scenarios are possible for Weigert

Don’t overlook. Maybe pass over. In Munich it is now possible that Weigert will actually become a minister. Or that he will be kicked out of the government team entirely. There are scenarios for both. When the coalition negotiations began, it was noticeable: Aiwanger had not brought his (ex-)confidant Weigert into the circle of ten negotiators.

In any case, the race for office is close. The three ministers Aiwanger, Michael Piazolo and Thorsten Glauber want to continue. If a fourth position is added, it should actually be a woman’s turn; MPs Ulrike Müller and Anna Stolz were traded. Today Aiwanger, who spent hours negotiating ministry arrangements in the State Chancellery on Wednesday, will probably name names. Hop or top for Weigert.

