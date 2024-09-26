In the last few hours, the investigation of the complaint against Eric Adams, the mayor of New Yorkwho would face federal accusations for an alleged agreement with Turkey and became the first mayor in the entire history of the state to be accused in that way, so they began to be shuffled the possibility of him resigning from his position.

Williams is 48 years old and from Brooklyn. and the information from the mentioned site indicates that He currently lives on an army base. He is an activist politician who promoted liberal causes during his almost 15-year career in public service, who had a particular confrontation with Democrats not long ago.

The source assures that some moderate Democratic council members proposed legislation to eliminate Williams’ office as public defenderbut ultimately the proposal went nowhere and the idea was cut short.

Also, Williams backed a City Council bill which had the objective of having police officers fill out detailed forms about all types of situations in their daily work, a situation that left a particular mark on the officers.

Will Eric Adams resign as mayor of New York?

Despite rumors about his possible resignation, Eric Admas spoke with The New York Post in response to the federal accusations he received, and he was very clear with his position that He would not resign from the position, despite the fact that the name of Jumaane Williams has already been known as his eventual successor..

“I always knew that if I stood up for myself with New Yorkers, I would become a target, and that’s what I became. If they accuse me, I am innocent and I will fight this with all my strength and spirit“, he assured, adding: “I will request an immediate trial so that New Yorkers can hear the truth. New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. “I have been fighting injustice my whole life.”