Appearances: Although she has not yet been chosen as a presidential candidate, she is already campaigning: Today, Kamala Harris is visiting Indianapolis, Indiana, to speak to members of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority, the largest sorority for black women in the USA. On Tuesday evening, she appeared in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which was not chosen by chance as the location of her first official campaign event – it was there that Donald Trump was confirmed as the Republican candidate a few days earlier. In 2020, Joe Biden won the contested swing state.