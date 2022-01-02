All names of the new ministers in the next cabinet will be announced this Sunday afternoon. Mark Rutte (VVD) will hold individual talks with the intended new ministers and state secretaries from Monday in his role as formateur. The intention is that the new team will be sworn in by the king on Monday 10 January.

Before the turn of the year, it was announced who the VVD and the ChristenUnie would put forward for which post. The VVD comes with many newcomers, including MEP Liesje Schreinemacher; she becomes Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. The heavy Ministry of Justice and Security will be in the hands of Dilan Yeşilgöz, now State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate.

D66 and CDA have been less candid about their nominations, but some names are already known. The important Ministry of Finance, now in the hands of CDA member Wopke Hoekstra, will go to D66. The party managed to get a number of heavy ministerial posts, while the CDA is losing power and influence in the new cabinet. Sigrid Kaag (D66) becomes the first female finance minister. Another notable presentation is that of Professor of Theoretical Physics Robbert Dijkgraaf. He will become Minister of Education, Culture and Science on behalf of D66.

Below is an overview of the names of the new ministerial team that have already been confirmed, including the current and possibly previous positions of the candidate ministers.

VVD

ministers Mark Rutte (54), Prime Minister and General Affairs

(54), Prime Minister and General Affairs Prime Minister since October 14, 2010 Dennis Wiersma (35), Primary and Secondary Education

(35), Primary and Secondary Education State Secretary for Social Affairs and Employment Christianne van der Wal (48), Nature and Nitrogen

(48), Nature and Nitrogen Party chairman and deputy in Gelderland Micky Adriaansens (47), Economic Affairs

(47), Economic Affairs Senator and director of consultancy TwynstraGudde Dilan Yeşilgöz (44), Justice and Security

(44), Justice and Security State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Mark Harbers (52), Infrastructure and Water Management

(52), Infrastructure and Water Management Member of Parliament, previously State Secretary for Asylum, but resigned after incorrect information from the House Lisje Schreinemacher (38), Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

(38), Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation MEP since 2019 Conny Clear (63), Long-term care and Sports

(63), Long-term care and Sports Director at ActiZ, the branch organization of Dutch healthcare organisations Secretaries of State Aukje de Vries (57), Surcharges

(57), Surcharges Member of Parliament since 2012 Christophe van der Maat (41), Defense

(41), Defense Deputy in Noord-Brabant, lawyer and public administrator Eric van der Burg (56), Asylum and Migration Senator, former alderman of Amsterdam

D66

ministers Sigrid Kaag (60), Finance and Deputy Prime Minister

(60), Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs in (caretaker) Rutte III cabinet, but resigned due to the role of the Netherlands in the evacuation of Afghans after the fall of Kabul Robert Dijkgraaf (61), Education, Culture and Science

(61), Education, Culture and Science Scientist, theoretical physics, director of the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton, former director of KNAW defence

Legal protection

Public health, Welfare and Sport

Climate and Energy

Secretaries of State Mining

Kingdom Relations and Digitization

Culture and Media

CDA

ministers Foreign Affairs

Housing and Spatial Planning

Social Affairs

Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations

Secretaries of State tax matters

Infrastructure and Water Management

CU