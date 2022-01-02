All names of the new ministers in the next cabinet will be announced this Sunday afternoon. Mark Rutte (VVD) will hold individual talks with the intended new ministers and state secretaries from Monday in his role as formateur. The intention is that the new team will be sworn in by the king on Monday 10 January.
Before the turn of the year, it was announced who the VVD and the ChristenUnie would put forward for which post. The VVD comes with many newcomers, including MEP Liesje Schreinemacher; she becomes Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. The heavy Ministry of Justice and Security will be in the hands of Dilan Yeşilgöz, now State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate.
D66 and CDA have been less candid about their nominations, but some names are already known. The important Ministry of Finance, now in the hands of CDA member Wopke Hoekstra, will go to D66. The party managed to get a number of heavy ministerial posts, while the CDA is losing power and influence in the new cabinet. Sigrid Kaag (D66) becomes the first female finance minister. Another notable presentation is that of Professor of Theoretical Physics Robbert Dijkgraaf. He will become Minister of Education, Culture and Science on behalf of D66.
Below is an overview of the names of the new ministerial team that have already been confirmed, including the current and possibly previous positions of the candidate ministers.
VVD
- Mark Rutte (54), Prime Minister and General Affairs
- Dennis Wiersma (35), Primary and Secondary Education
- Christianne van der Wal (48), Nature and Nitrogen
- Micky Adriaansens (47), Economic Affairs
- Dilan Yeşilgöz (44), Justice and Security
- Mark Harbers (52), Infrastructure and Water Management
- Lisje Schreinemacher (38), Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation
- Conny Clear (63), Long-term care and Sports
- Aukje de Vries (57), Surcharges
- Christophe van der Maat (41), Defense
- Eric van der Burg (56), Asylum and Migration
ministers
Prime Minister since October 14, 2010
State Secretary for Social Affairs and Employment
Party chairman and deputy in Gelderland
Senator and director of consultancy TwynstraGudde
State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate
Member of Parliament, previously State Secretary for Asylum, but resigned after incorrect information from the House
MEP since 2019
Director at ActiZ, the branch organization of Dutch healthcare organisations
Secretaries of State
Member of Parliament since 2012
Deputy in Noord-Brabant, lawyer and public administrator
Senator, former alderman of Amsterdam
D66
- Sigrid Kaag (60), Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
- Robert Dijkgraaf (61), Education, Culture and Science
- defence
- Legal protection
- Public health, Welfare and Sport
- Climate and Energy
- Mining
- Kingdom Relations and Digitization
- Culture and Media
ministers
Minister of Foreign Affairs in (caretaker) Rutte III cabinet, but resigned due to the role of the Netherlands in the evacuation of Afghans after the fall of Kabul
Scientist, theoretical physics, director of the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton, former director of KNAW
Secretaries of State
CDA
- Foreign Affairs
- Housing and Spatial Planning
- Social Affairs
- Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations
- tax matters
- Infrastructure and Water Management
ministers
Secretaries of State
CU
- Carola Schouten (44), Poverty Reduction, Participation and Pensions and Deputy Prime Minister
- Henk Staghouwer (59), Agriculture, Nature and Food Safety
- Maarten van Ooijen (31), Youth and Prevention
ministers
Minister of Agriculture and Deputy Prime Minister
Deputy in Groningen
Secretaries of State
Alderman for social support, welfare and asylum in Utrecht
