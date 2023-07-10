The reality show of Aztec Television ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’ continues to be liked by the Mexican public and every week brings families together to witness the culinary art of the participants.

This Sunday, July 9, we will know who is the new eliminated from ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’, the reality show that has excited all of Mexico, as the participants surprise with their recipes that are a delicacy for the palate.

Today is elimination day ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ and his fans wait to see him starting at 8:00 p.m., led by Claudia Lizaldi through Aztec Onealso online through the digital platform or in the application for mobile devices.

At the moment, Alejandro Lukini, Pedro Prieto, Poncho de Nigris, Gaby Goldsmith, Padre José de Jesús, Jimena Longoria, Emir Pabón and Jorge ‘El Travieso’ Arce have already been eliminated.

These participants continue in the fight to claim first place in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’:

Manu Nna (comedian)

Irma Miranda (beauty queen)

Fabiola Campomanes (actress)

Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán (actor)

Lis Vega (actress)

Ana Patricia Rojo (actress)

Yvonne Montero (actress)

Paco Palencia (footballer)

Cybernetic (fighter)

Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’ (conductor)

Romina Marcos (actress)

Monica Dionne (actress)

