The Colombian National Team female is unstoppable in the U-20 World Championshipsafter the 1-0 victory over Mexico, with which he adjusted nine points out of nine possible.

Those directed by Carlos Paniagua They went through first in Group A of the competition, after beating 2-0 Australia and 1-0 to Cameroon.

What’s coming

Colombia looks solid, has a well-established team at home, but now comes the second part of the tournament in which it cannot give up ground.

As it is first, it will have to face the best third-placed team from groups C, D and E in the next phase, which has not yet been decided.

“In C they could be Paraguay or the United States, both with 3 units, and who will measure forces this Saturday. In D it would be South Korea, which has a point that closes against Germany In Group E it would be Ghanaalthough it is worth saying that he has not added his first unit and closes against New Zealand This Sunday”, reports www.futbolred.com

And he adds: “What is certain is that he already knows where he will go in the round of 16: he will play at the stadium Pascual Guerrero from Cali on Wednesday, September 11th.”