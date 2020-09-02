The Greens do not want to elect a candidate for Chancellor yet. But the outlines of their election platform are slowly becoming clear. They accuse the federal government of crisis management in times of pandemics.

E.Annalena Baerbock, chairwoman of the Greens, calls it a “course of strategic calm” and says there is no reason to suddenly hurry up on the question of the candidacy for chancellor. Just because the SPD nominated Olaf Scholz surprisingly early. Robert Habeck also took this view at the board meeting of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen on Monday and Tuesday. And so, despite its descent, the party should not revolve around itself in the polls and address “any top candidate questions” (Baerbock).

At some point, however, these “some” questions have to be clarified. The plan is still to make the determination “next spring”. Habeck and Baerbock would like to try, if necessary, to lead a kind of team chancellorship, but of course still comply with the constitutional requirements of governance. It simply provides for a chancellor, not a tandem chancellorship.