At 26 years old, for the board he is the ideal replacement for Julian QuinonesHowever, he arrived in Russia just a year ago for 12 million dollars, making him an expensive and complicated signing.

He is also 26 years old and is important in the Toluca; However, he will not be a cheap signing and there is not much openness from the capital of Mexico to sell him to a direct rival for the title.

It would be the express request of the Brazilian coach, but in Pachuca It is almost impossible for him to be let out unless a multi-million dollar offer is made.