Although the transfer market still has many weeks left, in the America club They are already outlining the closing of the incorporations, but the possibility of closing a ” is still presentbomb signing” that serves to support a powerful attack in the Opening 2024.
While the dispute is taking place Leagues Cup 2024in the offices of Coapa They are not only working to close a final signing, but also on the operation to leave the club, since for weeks there have been negotiations around Sebastian Caceres, Brian Rodriguez And till Alvaro Fidalgowho could leave if a major offer is made.
The three players are already training at the America and are projected as starters, so if they stay in the club, there is a possibility that the team will Coapa Don’t go all out on any signing, as they plan to carry out this latest operation intelligently.
The number one objective, regardless of the departure or permanence of Brian Rodriguezis Victor Davilathe Chilean player who plays for the CSKA Moscow and who plays as a left winger.
At 26 years old, for the board he is the ideal replacement for Julian QuinonesHowever, he arrived in Russia just a year ago for 12 million dollars, making him an expensive and complicated signing.
Just as complicated, but within the Mexican market, it is found Alexis Vegaaccording to David Medrano, TV Aztecathere are links between the player and the Americaso there is real interest, but no concrete offers.
He is also 26 years old and is important in the Toluca; However, he will not be a cheap signing and there is not much openness from the capital of Mexico to sell him to a direct rival for the title.
Probably the most complicated, but also the ideal to replace Quiñones on the left. His name is Oussama Idrissi and after being directed by Jardine in the All Star Gamethe rumor about his possible signing with América was reactivated.
It would be the express request of the Brazilian coach, but in Pachuca It is almost impossible for him to be let out unless a multi-million dollar offer is made.
The three names are the main ones to reinforce the left wing, a place that was almost orphaned after the departure Quiñones and is now the responsibility of Brian Rodriguezwho is not guaranteed to stay at the club.
