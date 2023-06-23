DGermany is based on classic immigration countries such as Canada and Australia. In the future, a points system should help to identify the skilled workers abroad who are needed in this country – often already today and not only when the baby boomer generation will retire in a few years. But then all the more. Many companies are already unable to fill all vacancies because of a lack of qualified applicants. This week, the Bundestag is due to pass the new Skilled Immigration Act, which the coalition negotiators have agreed on. With him, the coalition wants to enter the international competition for skilled workers from all over the world.

The agreement contains a number of measures intended to lower the barriers to qualified immigration into the labor market. In the future, anyone who is in Germany on a tourist visa and can prove a qualified job should no longer be forced to return home in order to go through the tedious immigration procedure from there. This lane change relieves the authorities and the municipalities massively, emphasized the first parliamentary manager of the Greens parliamentary group, Irene Mihalic. He also gives a perspective to the people who are already in Germany.