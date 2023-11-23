The elected president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, will take office this Thursday in an investiture ceremony which will take place before the plenary session of the National Assembly to begin a short mandate of just sixteen months.

The businessman will have to face great economic challenges, social, and security, among others, and in the midst of citizen expectations about the issues that will be addressed in a popular consultation announced for the beginning of 2024.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, is so far the only head of state confirmed to attend this Thursday to the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect.

Although at the beginning of this Wednesday afternoon the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, was also among the attendees, his presence was ruled out hours later.

Petro will initially be the most prominent authority invited to the event that will take place in the plenary room of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Ecuador, where Noboa will be sworn in as president alongside the vice president-elect, Verónica Abad, and will deliver his first speech as head of state.

Daniel Noboa, new president of Ecuador.

The short notice with which November 23 was confirmed as the date for the inauguration and, above all, the uncertainty about the official agenda for that day, made it difficult for more countries to attend with a higher level representation, according to sources from diplomatic delegations accredited in Ecuador.

With a new Government just formed this week, Spain will be represented by Juan Fernández Trigo, Secretary of State for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation. The vice presidents of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, and of Honduras, Renato Florentino Pineda, will also attend.

Other countries will be represented by their foreign ministers or foreign ministers, as is the case of Peru, which sent its foreign minister, Javier González-Olaechea, recently appointed to the position.

There are also other states that delegated their representation in this ceremony to their respective ambassadors, among them the United States, who will be present through his ambassador, Michael Fitzpatrick.

For the New Ecuador there are no red lines for conversation, there are red lines for action. We will have zero tolerance for corruption; this change must dethrone the power groups that have been entrenched in the State for decades. We are open to dialogue, but not… pic.twitter.com/0tXL0GVeYd — Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) November 15, 2023

Former Peruvian Foreign Minister Gonzalo Gutiérrez also arrived in Quito to attend the ceremony, in his capacity as secretary general of the Andean Community (CAN), the regional integration body based in Lima composed of Bolivia, Colombia,

Ecuador and Peru.

At 35 years old, Noboa, son of the banana sector magnate and five-time presidential candidate Álvaro Noboa, will assume the position of president of Ecuador for a short term of just a year and a half, in which he must complete the 2021-2025 period, interrupted by the outgoing president, Guillermo Lasso, by applying the constitutional mechanism of ‘crossed death’.

With this figure, the president dissolved the National Assembly, with an opposition majority, by alleging a constitutional blockage when it was preparing to vote on his dismissal, as the last step in a political trial where he was accused of alleged embezzlement (embezzlement), a charge which he rejects.

This meant shortening his mandate and going to new general elections in which he chose not to run for re-election and where he was the winner. Noboa, the youngest candidate in the history of Ecuador to win a presidential election by beating Correísta Luisa González in the second round.



An intense mandate awaits Noboa in which he will seek to hold a popular consultation on key issues of his administration, which will focus on trying to reduce violence and crime, generate economic opportunities and employment and reduce the deficit, since it has even slipped the possibility of ‘default’ (situation of non-payment of debt) for 2026 or 2027 if the same trend is followed .

