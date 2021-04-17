After a marriage that lasted more than seven decades, Queen Elizabeth bids farewell to her late husband Prince Philip during his funeral services on Saturday.

A minute of silence will be announced across the country to mourn the departure of a central figure in the British monarchy.

The Land Rover will transport Prince Philip’s coffin to St George’s Church in Windsor Castle, where the funeral will take place. Philip died on April 9 in Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

And participate in the funeral of Prince Charles, Crown Prince of Britain, and the three other children of Philip. Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, who returned from the United States to participate, as well as their cousin Peter Philip, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and the family of Prince Philip, also participate in Penelope Nachbull and Benny Countess Mountbatten was a close friend of Prince Philip and accompanied him in horse riding.

And Archie Miller Bakewell is one of the few guests not from the royal family. He remained very close to Prince Philip after serving as his private secretary. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance inside the church will be limited to 30 people.

The funeral service begins at 3 pm (1400 GMT) and the 94-year-old queen is due to stand alone due to the restrictions of Covid-19 while lowering her husband’s coffin in the royal cellar of the old church.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, said, “She is the Queen and she will be of such a high degree of sobriety and extraordinary courage as always. At the same time he bids farewell to someone who has been his wife for 73 years.”

Philip, who married Elizabeth in 1947, helped the young queen adapt the monarchy to the changing world of the post-World War II era in the face of the challenges faced by the world’s most prominent royal family after the empire’s loss and declining status.