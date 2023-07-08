Two women charred in the room where the fire started, the other 4 inhaled the smoke: the names of the victims of the RSA in Milan

Five women and a man, all guests of the RSA in via dei Cinquecento a Milan. This is the tragic balance of the fire that broke out in the nursing home of the Lombard capital in the night between last Thursday and Friday. The police headquarters released the personal details of the victims, after making sure they had given the bad news to their relatives.

Some of the victims, from left to right: Anna Garzia, Mikhail Duci and Nadia Rossi

A devastating tragedy occurred when it was just after one in the night between last Thursday and Friday, in via dei Cinquecento in Milan. There where one is based RSAa retirement home for spouses and the elderly.

The alarm immediately reached the authorities ei Fire fighters they reached the place in a short time, putting all their strength into putting down the flames.

Unfortunately the balance of the fire was dramatic. There would be six elderly people who lost their lives, over eighty injured instead, immediately transferred to 15 hospitals in Milan.

Of the eighty woundedover sixty would have arrived in the various hospital facilities in green code, a dozen in yellow code and two in red code.

How the fire broke out in the RSA of Milan

The flames they would be start from a roomin which two women, aged 69 and 86, were staying, both charred to death.

Maybe one cigarette dropped on the sheet started the flames, which would then spread throughout the room, until it reached one oxygen tank which erupted.

A witness said he heard a roarbefore the smoke spread throughout the facility.

The findings made by the competent authorities will shed light on dynamics and causes of the fire.

Who are the victims of the fire in the nursing home?

The Milan prosecutor’s office has opened a investigation file for the crime of manslaughter. The same investigations are being handled by the police station of the Lombard capital, which has first of all identified the victims.

Get to them generality it was possible by comparing the complete list of RSA guests and that of the wounded transported to the hospital.

After notified the relatives of the victimsthe police station itself issued a statement in which it disclosed their personal details

The first two are Nadia Rossi And Laura Blasek, aged 69 and 86 respectively. They are the elderly who lived in the room where the fire started and who died charred.

The others are Anna Garcia aged 85, Loredana Labate aged 84, Paula Castoldi 85 years old and, the only man, Mikhail Dukesaged 73.