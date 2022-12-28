Russian businessman Pavel Antov, owner of a large sausage industry and a member of the Duma, the lower house of Russia’s legislature, was found dead in a hotel in India, months after posting a message on WhatsApp criticizing the war launched by President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine. Russian media reported that 65-year-old Antov fell from a hotel window in the city of Rayagada on Sunday (25).

A friend of his, fellow Russian Vladimir Budanov, had died at the same hotel two days earlier of an apparent stroke, according to Indian police sources heard by Russian media. Antov and Budanov join a list of Kremlin opponents or critics who died suspiciously.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and even a little before it, Russian oligarchs have been found dead under strange circumstances: hanging from a tree, at the bottom of a swimming pool, poisoned by toad poison, falling down stairs or from a window.

Most of the deaths were among managers of energy companies Gazprom or Lukoil or state officials newly hired by Putin.

Leonid Shulman, alleged bathroom suicide

On January 30, 2022, the chief executive of Gazprom, a Russian company known for extracting, processing and transporting natural gas, died. He was head of the transport department at Gazprom Invest, which manages the gas giant’s investment projects.

The executive died just under a month before the invasion of Ukraine. He was found in the bathroom of his home in the St Petersburg region of Russia, with a suicide note next to his body.

Alexander Tyulyakov, hanged in the garage

On February 25, the day after the invasion of Ukraine, a second Gazprom leader died suddenly. Tyulyakov was the company’s chief financial officer. The 61-year-old man was found hanged in his garage near St Petersburg.

Gazprom security service cars dismissed the police and cordoned off the crime scene, as reported by Novaya Gazeta, a Russian media outlet opposed to the Kremlin.

Mikhail Watford, hanged in the garage

Three days later, Watford, a Russian energy billionaire, was found hanged in his garage on the outskirts of London. British police found no leads.

Vasily Menikov, apartment suicide and stabbed family members

A month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on March 24, Vasily Melnikov, a Russian billionaire and director of pharmaceutical company Medsom, is believed to have committed suicide in his apartment in Nizhny-Novgorod, in western Russia. The bodies of his wife and two children aged four and ten were found nearby, stabbed.

Vladislav Avaev, killed at home with family

The former vice-president of Gazprombank, one of Russia’s biggest creditors linked to Gazprom, was killed on 18 April. He was also a former official of Putin in the Kremlin and Duma.

The 51-year-old oligarch was found dead in his Moscow apartment, alongside the bodies of his pregnant wife and 13-year-old daughter, who were shot.

Sergey Protoseny, hanging from a tree and family members stabbed

A day later, the 53-year-old Russian billionaire, his wife and 18-year-old daughter were found dead in a house in the Spanish resort of Lloret de Mar, where they were on vacation. Protoseny was hanging from a tree in the garden of his home, while his wife and daughter were found stabbed to death.

Protoseny was a director of Novatek, the second largest Russian gas company. He was also CFO of the Russian oil company Tarkosaleneftega.

Alexander Subbotin, killed by toad poison

Subbotin was a senior official at the Russian oil group Lukoil, Russia’s largest oil producer. Lukoil was one of the few companies to speak out against the war in Ukraine. On May 19, after a night of partying, the 43-year-old man reportedly sought out a shaman in the Moscow suburbs. In a ritual, he would have received frog poison and then suffered a heart attack.

Yuri Voronov, killed in the pool

On July 4, it was the turn of the 61-year-old Russian businessman, head of a partner company of the Gazprom group. He was found dead in the swimming pool of his St. Petersburg residence, shot in the head. The gun was found at the bottom of the pool.

Ravil Maganov, jumping from the window

Lukoil’s chairman died “after falling from a hospital window” in Moscow, Reuters reported in September. Moscow Central Hospital, where Maganov was staying, is often referred to as the “Kremlin Hospital” because it counts members of Russia’s political and business elites among its patients.

In a statement on March 3, Lukoil’s board called for an “immediate” end to the fighting in Ukraine, expressing solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

Ivan Pechorin, at sea

Pechorin was the director of the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Company. He was hired by Vladimir Putin to optimize eastern Russia’s energy and mining resources, fighting international sanctions since the war in Ukraine. On September 10, the body of the 39-year-old man was found in the Sea of ​​Japan, east of Russia. He would have fallen from a sailboat and did not know how to swim, as reported by the daily mail. Russian media say he was intoxicated when he fell into the water.

Anatoly Gerashchenko, “in an accident” on the stairs

At the age of 72, the Russian scientist specializing in aviation died on September 21. He would have fallen from a staircase whose handrails were not yet installed, while visiting a construction site, according to the report. Moskovsky Komsomoletsa Russian tabloid.

Dmitry Zelenov, on the stairs

. Around midnight on December 9, after having dinner with friends in Antibes, France, the Russian real estate tycoon allegedly felt dizzy on the stairs and fell off the banister, according to the Russian news website. baza. Also according to local media, he died of head trauma on December 10 after being transported to the Pasteur hospital in Nice. According to the Italian press, Zelenov had recently criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

an ancient practice

Despite the list of suspected deaths having increased this year, since he took over the presidency of Russia in 2000, Putin is accused of ordering the poisoning of opponents, a centuries-old practice that would have been inherited from the times of the former Soviet Union. The president was an officer in the Soviet KGB secret service.

One of the first cases of poisoning to occur under Putin took place in September 2004, when opposition candidate for the Ukrainian presidential election, Viktor Yushchenko, became seriously ill and had his face disfigured, but survived. The disease had been caused by a toxic substance that he would have ingested during a meal.

In 2020, the main leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned and underwent a long recovery. In early 2021, after months away from Russia, he returned to the country for the first time since his poisoning and was arrested.

According to the German government, Navalny was poisoned by a substance known as Novichok. Most of the chemical agent would have been planted in her underwear. The Kremlin has denied involvement in the assassination attempt.