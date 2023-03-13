Jamie Lee Curtis raised the statuette for best supporting actress at the Oscars 2023. In her acceptance speech, the star of “Everything everywhere at the same time” (winner for best picture) took the opportunity to thank her team, colleagues, directors , family and friends. Likewise, she mentioned that the award is not hers, but that she is “representing hundreds of people” who were once close to lifting the long-awaited award, like her own parents, whom she remembered with joy and nostalgia. This happened because they could never feel the glory that she experienced last Sunday, March 12.

Oscar 2023: who was the father of Jamie Lee Curtis?

The father of Jamie Lee Curtis was Tony Curtisthe heartthrob with a thick New York accent who rose to fame with the film “Whit skirts and being crazy”, in which he shared scenes with Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe herself. However, it was really “Fugitives” the tape that brought him closer to a golden statuettein the best leading actor category, which he lost to David Niven (“Separate Tables”).

However, the fame of Mr. Curtis was not 100% linked to the world of cinema, since scandals also marked his life. In fact, the cases of infidelity and his bad relationship with his children each time diminished his image, until he died at the age of 85, in 2010. For Jamie Lee, he never represented a father figure.

“He wasn’t a father and he wasn’t interested in being one. He did what he was supposed to do from a financial standpoint, which was honorable, but he wasn’t an involved father and therefore I look at him from the same perspective as all of you: a fan of his,” she shared. in 2010 in an interview with “The talk”.

Oscar 2023: who was the mother of Jamie Lee Curtis?

Jamie Lee Curtis’s mother was Janet Leigh, whom millions recognize for his role as Marion Crane in “Psycho”, the mythical film directed by Alfred Hitchcock in 1960, for which she was nominated for best supporting actress the following year and lost it against Shirley Jones (“The fire and the word”).

“Psycho” It gave her international fame and immortalized her in film history, but Leigh’s list of credits is as extensive as it is acclaimed, such as her participation in “Little Women”, in which she shared scenes with Elizabeth Taylor. However, she never got any closer to Oscar glory.

“I woke up this morning missing my mum and wishing she could see what a beautiful family I have and that her two daughters are doing well and thriving and that she enjoys this magical and creative year that I am having, after so long in the same industry that she loved”, wrote Jamie Lee a few months ago when she was a very strong candidate in the awards season.