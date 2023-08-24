Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner paramilitary group and recognized as the man who led the riot that posed the greatest threat to Vladimir Putin’s power in Russia, died this Wednesday in an accident when the plane in which he was traveling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

At the moment, the causes of the incident are unknown, although several versions are being considered: from a bomb attack ordered by the Kremlin to a Russian anti-aircraft defense missile.

Remains of the plane in which Yevgueni Prigozhin was apparently transported.

Who were the occupants of the plane?

The emergency services informed the official agency RIA Nóvosti that the victims were found in the area of ​​the accident. corpses of the ten occupants who were traveling on the plane: three crew members and seven passengers.

According to the local press, the bodies are completely charred, so it will be necessary to carry out a DNA test to confirm their identity.

The main figure on the passenger list is Prigozhin, nicknamed “Putin’s chef” due to his former proximity to the Russian president and their food businesses.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, Prigozhin recruited 35,000 prisoners who were released to fight alongside Russian troops. But with the passage of time and also, within the framework of the war, he had harsh confrontations with the Russian Ministry of Defense, which ended in the mutiny of June 23 and 24.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner paramilitary group.

But in the passenger list it also appears Dmitri Utkin, considered Prigozhin’s right-hand man at Wagner and known for his neo-Nazi sympathies.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Utkin is considered one of the founders of the Wagner paramilitary group. Even, according to the analysis of this research center, the armed group is named after the callsign by which Utkin was known in the military ranks.

Utkin worked for the Military Intelligence Service until 2013. and was a veteran of the Chechen wars. He also participated in operations in Syria and Ukraine in 2014.

“Utkin was subservient to both the GRU and the Russian military command. Another indicator of Utkin’s close connection to the Russian state is that he was photographed at a reception in the Kremlin on December 9, 2016, where he was awarded the Order of the Courage, allegedly for his services in Ukraine,” says CSIS.

According to the Russian investigative website Dossier, Utkin “was responsible for the command and combat training” of Wagner.

Another passenger, according to the list of the Russian authorities, It was Valery Shekalov, one of the directors of Concord, the company founded by Prighozin, and who worked with him since the 2000s.

According to Bloomberg, the man was responsible for Wagner’s operations in Africa and operational finance of the paramilitary group.

He oversaw all of its civilian projects abroad, “from geological prospecting, to oil production and agriculture,” as well as Wagner’s logistics, Dossier said.

The Guardian assures that this Wagner member was in charge of preparing Prigozhin’s trips, so he would be one of the only people who had knowledge of all the secret movements of the mercenary leader.

“He was also responsible for Prigozhin’s personal security and had been accused by journalists of leading harassing campaigns against them,” the newspaper said.

In addition to the three leaders mentioned, the authorities claimed that the passenger list also included Yevgeny Makaryan, Sergey Propustin, Aleksandr Totmin and Nikolay Matuseev.

According to the Dossier portal, Makaryan was a police second lieutenant and joined Wagner in 2016. He was in Wagner’s assault in Syria and was injured on the ground in 2018 by attacks by a US plane.

For his part, Sergey Propustin joined this paramilitary group in 2015 and was part of Prigozhin’s personal guard. There is little information about Aleksandr Totmin and Nikolay Matuseev, according to Dossier reports.

According to The Guardian, an important part of Wagner’s leadership died in the accident, so the command structure is seriously affected. That same newspaper assures that although several war veterans are still alive and linked to Wagner, they lack the charisma, connections and power that those who died in the plane crash had.

The other deceased are the members of the plane’s crew: stewardess Kristina Raspopova, co-pilot Rustam Karimov and commander Aleksei Levshin.

Details of the plane crash

According to one of the preliminary versions, the aircraft, which plunged to the ground from a height of 8.5 kilometers, suffered a bomb attack, that would be hidden in the landing gear compartment of the device.

Meanwhile, another version points to a missile from the anti-aircraft defenses as the possible cause of the sudden crash of Prigozhin’s private jet. A technical error or human error is also considered.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group. Photo: AFP / Twitter: @christogrozev – @echofm_online

As for the possible involvement of Kiev in the event, hinted at by some Russian analysts, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, flatly denied it on Thursday and assured that Kiev “had nothing to do” with the incident.

“We all understand who is behind it,” he said.

The Russian authorities reported the opening of a criminal case to clarify the incident. Meanwhile, some relatives of the Wagnerites said in statements to the Fontanka portal that they do not believe the death of Prigozhin, whose body has not yet been identified.

The Russian authorities, for their part, keep a tight silence about the Prigozhin plane crash. So far, the only high-level official to comment on the event has been the leader of the ruling Just Russia party and former president of the Senate, Sergei Mironov, who said that “Prigozhin was getting in the way of many in Russia, in Ukraine and in the West.”

