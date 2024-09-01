Massacre in Milan: the bodies of the father Fabio, the mother Daniela and the 12-year-old brother Lorenzo were found after the other son called 118: “Come, I killed dad, he was stabbing mom and Lorenzo”

A news of immense tragedy is the one that hit the municipality of Paderno Dugnano, in the Milan area, today. A real massacre family affair is said to have taken place during the night between August 31st and September 1st in a small villa inside a residential complex located in Via Anzio.

triple homicide in Milan

Three lifeless bodies on the ground, all tragically mortally wounded. The victims are the father Fabio Chiaroni51 years old, the mother Daniela Albano48 and the youngest son, Lorenzojust 12 years old. The alarm was raised by the eldest son17 years old, the only survivor of the massacre of his family. The boy called 118 and reportedly said: “Come, I killed dad, he was stabbing mom and Lorenzo“.

The family was very well known in the city because the father was a builder and owner of the company Vmf Costruzioni tecnologia edilizia, just yesterday he celebrated his birthday. His wife, on the other hand, owned a costume shop in the city and in 2016 she also participated in the Gerry Scotti show, Caduta Libera.

Family Massacre: The Victims Found

A terrible family massacre took place last night in a municipality in the Milan area. A triple homicide that cost the lives of a father, a mother and a 12-year-old son, all found by the only survivor, the 17-year-old son.

Despite the intervention of the paramedics who arrived promptly on the scene of the tragedy, all their attempts to resuscitate him unfortunately it was in vainDeath would have occurred as a result of injuries caused by a‘bladed weapon. The victims’ bodies were all found in the 12-year-old’s bedroom, wearing nightwear.

Father, mother and 12-year-old son killed

The investigations into the case are underway by the Carabinieri of the provincial command of Milan, coordinated by the prosecutor of Monza, Claudio Gittardi. The forensic team also intervened in the house to carry out all the necessary investigations.

According to the first findings, the twelve-year-old boy is said to have suffered the most ferocious attack.

17-year-old son held in barracks

The only survivor of the family massacre is the 17-year-old son. He was taken to the Carabinieri barracks Fatherno measures have been issued against him at the moment.

The boy allegedly told investigators that he had killed his father, who was guilty, according to him, of to have hit a mother and little brother diedA statement that is currently being examined by the Carabinieri, who are open to any investigative lead.

family massacre

The 17-year-old is described as a “very calm, smart, good guy. He’s the last person you’d expect to do something like that“These are the words of a former classmate, in response to the hypothesis that he may have been the architect of this carnage.

From the first statements released by friends and acquaintances, there are no problems or disagreements in progress between the family members. A family described Calm And wealthyof great workers.