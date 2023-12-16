In Israel it is the day of mourning and anger for the death of three hostages in the hands of Hamas, killed by Israeli soldiers who mistook them for militiamen. But who were they and how was it possible that they fell victim to those who, to free them, set fire to the Gaza Strip?

Yotam Haim, 28 years olddrummer for the heavy metal band Persephore, had been kidnapped on October 7when Hamas terrorists attacked his kibbutz, Kfar Aza. Yotam was last seen in a video shot on the morning of October 7 in front of the door of his house in Kfar Aza and sent to his mother, in which gunshots can be heard. The family discovered that his house had been set on fire by terrorists and only later learned that he had been taken hostage and taken to Gaza. Yotam's brother Tuvi Haim is also a drummer and performs with Netta Barzilai's band.

Samar Fouad Talalka, 22 years old he was working in the nursery of kibbutz Nir Am, where he often worked weekend shifts, when the Hamas men arrived on October 7. The family lives in the Bedouin town of Hura. Alon Shamriz, 26 years oldwas studying computer engineering and had been kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

The military believes that “the three fled or were abandoned by the terrorists who held them captive” as IDF forces approached. Shejaiya, in northern Gaza, has long been considered a key Hamas stronghold, home to some of its elite forces and most massive fortifications. The area where the hostages were killed was near the scene of a battle in which nine soldiers were killed on Wednesday.

Read also: Israel Hamas, news on the war of December 16th