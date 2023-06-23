An American citizen, another British citizen, two Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom and with British passports, and a Frenchman were traveling in the small submersible. Titan, disappeared on Sunday in the waters of the North Atlantic after beginning the descent to the wreck of the Titanic, the ocean liner sunk in 1912 on its maiden voyage. Less than two hours after starting the dive, the Titan it disappeared from radar, giving rise to a desperate search against the clock and the oceanic complexity. This Thursday, the US Coast Guard has reported that it has presumed dead all the occupants of the submersible.

OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible. Photo: Reuters | Video: EPV

He Titan was chartered by OceanGate Expeditions, and the founder and CEO of the company, Stockton Rush, He was traveling as a pilot, the best proof that he trusted the safety of the device, despite some warnings about possible problems. With Rush were four other men. Two of them were multimillionaires who had decided to pay a large sum of money to come and see the remains of the titanic. Hamish Harding was an adventurer with several Guinness records who has already traveled into space on a Blue Origin rocket, Jeff Bezos’s company. The other, Shahzada Dawood, was traveling with her 19-year-old son Suleman on what was their big adventure together. The fifth occupant of the submersible was Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of the leading experts on the titanic, to whose remains he had traveled 37 times and who had the perfect guide profile for the expedition.

Stockton Rush See also Sultan Al Qasimi receives the guests of the Knowledge and Education Forum in Sharjah “Stockton was taking risks. He was inteligent. He had a vision, he wanted to move things forward,” Greg Stone, an ocean scientist friend of the ‘Titan’ pilot, said Tuesday, calling him a “true pioneer” in submersible innovation. Stockton Rush, a 61-year-old aerospace engineer, founded OceanGate in 2009 in Everett, just outside of Seattle. The company began taking tourists to the ‘Titanic’ in 2021. In an interview with CBS News last year, Rush defended the safety of his submersible, but said nothing is without risk. “What worries me most are the things that prevent us from reaching the surface: ledges, fishing nets, entanglement hazards,” he said, adding that a good pilot could avoid those hazards. Rush became the world’s youngest jet transport pilot at age 19, in 1981.

His wife, Wendy Rush, had a personal connection to the Titanic tragedy as the great-great-granddaughter of two of the ship’s occupants who died. Hamish Harding Hamish Harding, 58, a billionaire British businessman and adventurer, resided in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He headed the Action Aviation company and paid to go on the expedition. In a post posted to his Facebook account on Saturday, Harding said he was “proud” to be a part of the mission. Harding achieved three Guinness World Records, including the longest voyage by a manned ship on the bottom of the sea. In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dove to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s ‘New Shepard’ rocket. See also Ajman Police launches the "Eyes of Homes" campaign to raise awareness of the importance of home cameras Paul-Henri Nargeolet Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a 77-year-old Frenchman, was a former officer in his country’s Navy, an expert on the ‘Titanic’ after having made multiple trips to the wreck over several decades. He was director of underwater research for E/M Group and RMS Titanic, has made 37 dives on the wreck and overseen the recovery of 5,000 artifacts. He was an expedition leader on the most technologically advanced dive on the ‘Titanic’ in 2010, which used high-resolution sonar and 3D optical imaging of the bow and stern sections, as well as the debris field. While working at the French Institute for Research and Exploitation of the Sea, he led the first recovery expedition for the ‘Titanic’ in 1987. shahzada dawood Shahzada Dawood, 48, a British-Pakistani national, boarded the ‘Titan’ with her 19-year-old son Suleman. Both were members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families. His company, Dawood Hercules, based in Karachi, is engaged in agriculture, the petrochemical industry and telecommunications infrastructure and belongs to the important Engro conglomerate, of which he was vice president (the chairmanship is held by his father, Hussain). . Both firms are listed on the Pakistani Stock Exchange. He was also on the board of trustees of the California-based SETI Institute, which searches for extraterrestrial intelligence. See also Steven Seagal allowed a change of position in the Russian Foreign Ministry suleman dawood Suleman, 19, was one of the two children of Shahzada Dawood, with whom he was traveling aboard the ‘Titan’, and his wife, Christine. The marriage also has a daughter, Alina. The family resides in London. Suleman is a “big fan of science fiction literature and learning new things,” according to the family. He liked the Rubik’s cube and playing volleyball. He is a recent graduate of ACS International School in Cobham.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.