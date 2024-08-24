The Lanciano Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the accident, which according to initial reconstructions did not involve other vehicles.

This week has also brought with it very sad news from the Italian streets, once again destroying the families of two very young victims of a accident. The community of Lanciano, in fact, is in mourning for the sad passing of Charles Rizzi And Georgia Apolloniotwo young people aged 18 and 19.

The two, unfortunately, lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on Thursday evening. The boys were riding a motorcycle driven by Carlo, they were headed to a party. For reasons yet to be verified by the authorities who are dealing with it, the vehicle ended up violently hitting a street lamp post.

The accident occurred around 10 pm along via Scorciosa Vecchia, a road parallel to the provincial road 524 that connects Lanciano to Fossacesia. Carlo and Giorgia had recently obtained the diploma: he at the Nautical Institute of Ortona and she at the Vittorio Emanuele II Classical High School of Lanciano. Carlo was the son of a nurse at the Lanciano hospital, while Giorgia was the daughter of an esteemed teacher at the Galilei Scientific High School, a professor much appreciated by her students.

The mayor of Fossacesia, Enrico Di Giuseppantonio, also wanted to express his condolences through a communication on his social channels. “On behalf of myself and the entire community, I express my most sincere condolences for the loss of Carlo and Giorgia. Two young lives cut short in a tragic accident on the outskirts of Fossacesia. It is an immense pain that one feels when young people so full of life and hope are snatched away in an instant, while they were simply going to have fun”.

The Lanciano Public Prosecutor’s Office has started aninvestigation on the accident, which according to initial reconstructions did not involve other vehicles on the same road. The remains of the motorcycle are currently under seizure and the public prosecutor Miriana Greco has ordered an external cadaveric examination. The task has been entrusted to the coroner Cristian D’Ovidio. The ongoing checks will be able to provide a clearer explanation for what happened on that cursed road.