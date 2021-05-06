The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, welcomed US President Joe Biden’s express support for a suspension of patents on vaccines against the coronavirus, something that he considered “key in the fight against COVID-19”.

Biden’s announcement, thus supporting a proposal presented in October 2020 by India and South Africa that for months has encountered opposition among developed countries, “is a great example of American leadership in tackling global health challenges, “said Tedros.

“I am not surprised by the announcement, it is what I expected from the administration of President Biden,” added the director general of the WHO, an organization that the previous occupant of the White House, Donald Trump, had threatened to leave last year but with the presidential change it has normalized its ties with Washington.

US President Joe Biden backed India and South Africa’s call for coronavirus vaccine patents to be suspended. Photo: REUTER

“I congratulate the United States on this historic decision to achieve equality in vaccines and prioritize the well-being of all at critical times,” the WHO director-general added in a statement.

President Biden’s administration on Wednesday voiced its support for the proposed suspension of patents that has been debated for months in the World Trade Organization (WTO), and that South Africa and India announced a few hours before that they would modify slightly.

Biden’s announcement was followed by sharp falls in the shares of pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as Moderna and Novavax on the Wall Street stock market.

India and South Africa, supported by many developing countries, defend the suspension of patents on vaccines, tests and treatments against COVID-19 so that these drugs can be produced more and in more countries and this facilitate the fight against the pandemic.

His proposal had been rejected in recent months not only by the US but also by other economies with big pharma (EU, United Kingdom, Switzerland, etc.), who argued that this suspension of patents would slow down the research that has precisely managed to develop vaccines in such a short time.

Source: EFE