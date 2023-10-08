The smoke, flames and the impact of the collapse of the structures affected by the fire caused the death of 13 people a week ago at the Fonda Milagros nightclub in Murcia. That was the origin of the medical cause of the deaths but the germ, the primary reason, was another. The facility was not, administratively, legal. Neither that nor the adjacent one, the Teatre nightclub, which was also devoured by the fire.

The businessmen and the administration have been exchanging accusations all week. Some had to comply with rules that they did not comply with and others should have enforced those same laws. Because it is the Administration, fundamentally the city councils, that is in charge of looking after the citizens and ensuring that the festival in Spain takes place in safe places and with the mandatory measures. The father of one of the Murcia victims, Jairo Correa, summed it up in one sentence: “My daughter went out to party, not to die.” Justice will be the one that decides who is guilty and who is responsible.

The Region of Murcia is the only autonomy, apart from Ceuta and Melilla, that has not legislated on classified shows and activities, the nomenclature under which nightclubs are regulated. Thus, it takes as its legal basis a text from ’82, a royal decree issued more than 40 years ago. Apart from this, there is another regional standard on environmental protection that refers to issues such as noise and that patches up the lack, as indicated in the text approved in 2009, of a particular law: “As long as the law regulating the shows and recreational activities in the Region of Murcia (…) for reasons of public interest based on citizen safety and environmental protection.” The regional government has not done its homework on a competence that has been delegated to it since 1992.

The Association of Consumers and Online Users of Murcia, Consumur, has already warned about this and describes as “urgent” the need to have specific regulations, just as the rest of the communities do, and rigorous, since it is about preserving lives. . Its president, Roberto Barceló, maintains that this void means not having a sanctioning regime that, in other territories, functions as an intermediate coercive measure prior to the closure of establishments. Barceló does not defend or justify this ability to maneuver but is realistic in stating that closing stores is a very unpopular measure and that there is “a lot of laxity” in compliance with the law. The fact that more than a dozen town councils have started to review whether their leisure facilities are in order is a good example of this. In the city of Murcia, there were, in addition to those burned, at least four other establishments operating outside the norm.

The advisor, trainer, Security Director and expert on the subject Raúl Valera highlights not only the legal mix that exists in Spain – due to the different regional regulations that make it extremely difficult, for example, to produce a tour – but also the hot legislation. In 1983, 81 people died in the fire at the Alcalá 20 nightclub after the stage curtains caught fire, which prompted changes so that currently all materials in this type of venue must be fireproof. The tragedy of the Madrid Arena, in 2013, caused a legal reform on the increase of sanctions and the death of 43 people in the Flying nightclub in Zaragoza, in 1990, led the City Council to change the municipal fire protection ordinance and the became one of the most restrictive in Spain.

However, precise, specific, up-to-date and strict laws are not enough. Both Valera, from his experience in security, and Barceló, in his defense of users, focus on the lack of a culture of prevention and the weak will to enforce the law. Not even the best standard is infallible if it is not met and that capacity is only in the hands of the administration. The city councils are responsible for ensuring that leisure venues and nightclubs comply with the rules and, if not, issuing closure orders. To do this, they have inspectors who are the ones who must verify said compliance. The former councilor responsible for Urban Planning of Murcia Andrés Guerrero explained that there may be “many variables”, including the inspector going to the premises at a time when it is closed. In any case, he pointed out that the inspector must appear at the establishment and in the case of the burned nightclubs, he did not do so. He contacted the company that claimed a legalization process, which did not revoke the closure order, and that was the end of the administrative process. The usual way of operating also allows them to go to the local police to seal and close the premises.

“There were no complaints about the opening of the premises,” alleged the current person in charge of Murcia urban planning, Antonio Navarro. “To what extent should we citizens become inspectors and assume powers that correspond to public administrations, which have the responsibility and obligation to ensure the interests of all citizens, for their safety,” points out the president of the group. of Consumur consumers.

Faced with an administration in which inspections do not always work as they should, the focus is on the businessman. “The only person responsible for the fire is the businessman,” said the former urban planning councilor of the Murcia City Council, Andrés Guerrero, under whose mandate the closure order was signed. The mayor, José Ballesta, had stated hours before: “All of this will be clarified to its ultimate consequences, no matter who falls, whether public or private”: For their part, the lawyers of the business owners of the burned premises have pointed out to the city council for tacitly admitting the operation of nightclubs even though they did not have a license.

“How calmly is a citizen going to go out to a venue or premises with this uncertainty as to whether the legal requirements are met or not?” asks the president of the consumer association Consumur. “There are businessmen and businessmen,” responds Joaquim Boadas, general secretary of the International Nightlife Association, a group of businessmen that places special emphasis on the security measures of their associated venues. Aside from all the measures stipulated by the different regulations, the establishments that are part of this network must have a metal detector, surveillance cameras and a breathalyzer at the exit. “The requirements have a reason that, in some cases, are set by international standards,” says Boadas. In the case of the breathalyzer, for example, it is because in France and Mexico, if there is an accident involving alcohol, the owners of the premises where the driver has been can be held accountable. The association, which brings together businessmen from all over the world, is committed to having a registry that allows any citizen to know which leisure places are perfectly safe anywhere in the world. Boadas admits that all this has a cost and that in Spain there are barely 500 associated stores out of the nearly 25,000 that exist.