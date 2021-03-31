“Who was? Was it you You can’t believe what happened … ”. Under a context of extreme cross tension, the chats between the ruling party and Juntos por el Cambio leaders burned well into the early hours of this Wednesday and, for a while, the technical discussion between both sides regarding the eventual postponement of the elections due to The pandemic was on standby due to the leak of the informal talk that they had had, on Tuesday afternoon, referents from both sectors. The anger, expressed publicly with fury by the leaders of Cambiemos but which was also noticed by the low in the Frente de Todos, unleashed a witch hunt to find who was “responsible” for transmitting to the media, something that -according to the same on both sides- “it wasn’t like that.”

In all cases, there is the conviction that “someone said it”: there are no accusations, as usual, to the media or journalists for inventing what was broadcast, but the assurance that there was an interlocutor. “If it had come out in one place, it could be (a lie), but the lyrics were similar in several portals,” lamented one of those present.

The big question facing the leaders has to do with the motivations for the leak: Was it someone who wanted to boycott a future understanding or someone who encourages it? Is it pursuing, as one opponent put it, the intention of dividing the opposition, where different positions arise? All in all, distrust is vibrated equally not only between the ruling party and the opposition, but also in each sector: the multiple interests in the face of the election in the coalitions are another common denominator.

In the meeting, as published Clarion, there was talk of scheduling a meeting to establish health variables in advance to consider in the face of the imminent second wave of coronavirus.

The day after to the summit, Clarion He was able to reconstruct much of the content of the talk, which was given after the formal excuse that was the signing of the Municipal Infrastructure Emergency Program (Preimba), which provides for the allocation of $ 5 billion to 135 Buenos Aires municipalities.

For the Frente de Todos, in addition to the host, the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro; the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof; the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa; the head of the FdT bloc in Deputies, Máximo Kirchner, and the mayors Martín Insaurralde (Lomas de Zamora) and Mayra Mendoza (Quilmes), among other leaders.

For JxC were the national deputy Cristian Ritondo, the mayor of Vicente Lopez, Jorge Macri, and the mayor of General Arenales -and brand new vice of the Buenos Aires UCR- Erica Revilla.

The dialogue on the PASO began after the signing of the agreements. And it arose after Macri Raise his concern with Axel Kicillof about the delay in the vaccination plan. “In Vicente López, people still need to be vaccinated in nursing homes,” he launched.

The changemaker Revilla tried to entertain and celebrated that in his district, General Arenales, the elderly in nursing homes “are all vaccinated.”

Kicillof, without wanting to confront, justified the delay based on the shortage of vaccines, but promised that it would accelerate with the arrival of more doses planned for the next few days.

The president whitewashed his concern about the rise in the contagion curve, after the peak (14,014 cases) registered on Monday (at that time there were still no numbers for Tuesday) and brought the issue of the elections to the scene. “If the cases continue to rise, it is something that must be discussed,” he considered. And he opened the game.

Massa pointed out what he already said publicly: “I am in favor of suspending them, as the governors proposed.”

“Not fart suspend the PASSES”, replied, quickly, his friend Ritondo, by expressing the intransigence that exists in a sector of the PRO to the initial proposal to repeal the primaries that the ruling party has been agitating in the media since last year.

In tandem with Massa, Maximum Kirchner He then sought to bring positions closer together: “It is not necessary to suspend them, but to establish criteria (epidemiological) to take into account to postpone the STEP. “And it slipped that it is due to the number of cases, mortality and bed occupancy.

Along these lines, Massa points out that August, when the PASO should be carried out, is historically the “worst month” in terms of records of older adults due to the impact of low temperatures and the increase in respiratory diseases.

Wado de Pedro recalled that the Electoral Justice already said the dates for the PASO (August 8) and the general ones (October 24) and that he stressed the obligation that there be a minimum of 60 days between the two: there he launched the Air the possibility of running the primaries for September and that the final ones take place in November, leaving enough time for the challenge period established by the electoral law before the replacement of legislators in December.

Ritondo and Macri insisted: “If there is something to talk about, that is discussed in Congress where all the represented provinces are.” Then, Massa and De Pedro agreed to set a date for the Interior Minister to disembark in Diputados to explore an agreement. After the controversy, nobody dares to say if Together for Change will be the game.