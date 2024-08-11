Valentina Fino loved the mountains and solitude: the tragedy that took her life prematurely

Valentina Finea 31-year-old woman from Bologna, tragically lost her life during an excursion on the Alpe di Succiso, in the Reggio Emilia Apennines. Passionate about the mountains and a lover of the silence that only nature can offer, Valentina was with her partner on Saturday, August 10, walking along the Cai 675 path in the Ghiaccioni area, in the municipality of Ventasso, when the accident occurred.

The degree in Nursing Science obtained in 2016 had led Valentina to travel and work abroad, first in Munich, then in Bolzano. Finally, she returned to her hometown Bologna, where she worked as a nurse for the ANT Foundationan organization that provides home care for cancer patients. His commitment to his work was known to all, as was his dedication and his passion for the mountains.

As reported by RepublicValentina and her companion were following the path Barbarossa when the young woman slipped, falling about 100 meters down a cliff. Despite the alarm immediately raised by her boyfriend, the rescuers who arrived on the scene could do nothing to save her.

Gianluca Montefrancescoher thesis supervisor, remembered her with touching words:

“She was a very sweet but determined girl, with a strong motivation for this profession.”

An innate talent and a deep love for the mountains and nature, which unfortunately were fatal to her. The ANT Foundation, with which Valentina collaborated, wanted to express its condolences on Facebook, writing:

The community gathers around Valentina’s family. The memory of a young woman will remain vivid in the hearts of those who knew her. The only consolation is that the last thing her eyes saw was what she loved most in the world.

