20-year-old registered as a Republican; in 2021, he donated to a Democratic group

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) identified, this Sunday (14.Jul.2024), Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the shooting attack suffered by the former US president Donald Trump (Republican Party), 78 years old. He was killed.

According to the New York Timesstate voter records identify Crooks as a Republican. He was 20 years old, and the upcoming election, scheduled for November 5, would have been the first in which he would have been old enough to vote. Pennsylvania public court records indicate that he had no criminal record.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (July 13) when he was grazed in the right ear by a bullet. The Republican is doing well. He was taken to the hospital, was discharged about 3 hours after being admitted and has already returned to New Jersey. The FBI classified the act as an assassination attempt and said it was working to determine the motive.

Crooks was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about 45 miles from Butler, where Trump was speaking.

According to the New York TimesCrooks made a donation in 2021 of US$15 to the Progressive Turnout Projecta group that encourages Democrats to vote, through ActBluea fundraising platform, in 2021. The publication says that Crooks would have graduated from high school in 2022. He attended Bethel Park High School, a school that has about 1,400 students.

A CNN contacted Matthew Crooks’ father. He said he was trying to find out “what the hell was going on“, What a “I would wait until I spoke to the authorities” to pronounce.

