The city of Mercedesin the province of Buenos Aires, is shocked by Augustine Kuhn’s deaththe 17-year-old girl who today At dawn he died when he fell from the window of a hotel in Mar del Plata. Until yesterday, Thursday, the teenager was enjoying the last day of her graduate trip and today she would return to her hometown with her course from the San Antonio de Padua school.

According to what Justice has reconstructed so far, the young woman, whose name was informed to LA NACION by sources of the investigation, had returned this morning from a bowling alley with her friends who decided to meet for a few more hours in one of the rooms on the eighth floor. hotel floor, located in Entre Ríos and Rivadavia.

Arevalo confirmed that it would not have been thrown of its own free will, and it did not rule out that it was accidental. “She fell standing up, her biggest injury is on her tibias. It is noticeable by the displacement or the most impressive fracture, although it reaches the sacrum, ”she explained.

“I was with three boys in the room. They had gone to a bowling alley, with which there is also a very large presumption of alcohol consumption“, said.

The one who told Agustina’s family what had happened was one of the mothers of her classmates who accompanied the contingent of students.

From the school, the managers mourned the death of the young woman and expressed their support for the family and the entire educational community. “With deep pain we embrace the entire community, our graduates and our dear student,” they expressed in a post on the official Facebook account that deserves, a few minutes after its post, hundreds of messages of regret.

“A bad manoeuvre”



“Everything suggests that it was a bad maneuver by the adolescent when she tried to sit on a balcony of the room where she was with other classmates”assured the prosecutor of the case, Leandro Arévalo.

Arévalo also said that it is ruled out, prima facie, that they pushed her. “Although we are waiting for the results of the autopsy that will be carried out in the next few hoursthe skills carried out, analysis of the cell phones and the testimonies that have been raised at the scene, the adolescent fell due to a bad maneuver ”.

“So far we have that the boys went to a nightclub in the Playa Grande area, on their return they sent messages and some decided to meet in a room that has a kind of balcony on the eighth floor of the hotel. At one point, the young woman climbs onto the balcony and due to a bad maneuver or loss of balance, she falls into the void, ”explained the prosecutor.

“One of her companions noticed that she was climbing onto the balcony and even said to her: ‘Save!’, but he did not manage to grab her,” added the Justice official.

With information from the Télam agency.

THE NATION / GDA

