Computer engineer and blogger: who was Martino Benzi, the man who exterminated his family in Alessandria this morning

Engineer, 67 years old, with an apparently peaceful life. This is what it turned out to be Martino Benzi, the man who this morning in Alessandria, for reasons yet to be clarified, killed his son, his wife, his mother-in-law and finally took his own life. From his wife’s illness to the blog, in which he talked about how the birth of a child kept him young.

A devastating tragedy occurred this morning, Wednesday 27 September, ad Alexandriain Piedmont.

A 67 year old manMartino Benzi, first killed his wife at home Monica Berto 55 years old and his son Matteo aged 17and then headed to the Michel retirement home, where his mother-in-law, 78-year-old Carla Schiffi, was hospitalized, and there he first killed the elderly woman and then took his own life.

The dynamics of the facts

According to what has emerged so far, it appears that the man used a knife. For firstprobably in the night and in his sleep, killed his wife and son.

Subsequently, around 11:00 this morning, he reached the Michel retirement home in Piazza della Divina Provvidenza.

There, probably with the same cutting weapon used in the two crimes committed shortly before in his home, he first stabbed his mother in lawa patient of the facility, and then slit his own throat and took his own life.

Who was Martino Benzi

There is still not much information on the perpetrator of this morning’s terrible massacre. Graduate at the Polytechnic of Turin in 1982, he ran a studio IT consultancy and of website design and creation.

Her wifeMrs. Monica Berta, 55 years old, worked in Valenza Po. It appears that in the past she suffered from leukemia and that she was hospitalized for a long time, but that thanks to a transplant she was healed.

Matteothe couple’s son, was 17 years old and one Itis student of Alexandria.

Martino Benzi, who managed his Facebook page and had a blogsome time ago, regarding his son, he wrote:

Ah, I forgot, in May 2006 a beautiful child was born to me, at the age in which some of my school friends became grandfathers (50 years old ed.). I don’t think I need to tell you that something like this helps — forces me — to keep me young and in step with the times.

The authorities are investigating to understand what pushed it Benzi to make such an extreme gesture.