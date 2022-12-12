Argentina and Croatia will meet for the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in one of the most anticipated matches of the entire tournament. The Argentine team arrives at this instance after having defeated the Netherlands on penalties after having tied in the 120 minutes of play. Lionel Scaloni’s boys are improving their level as the games run and this is partly due to an improvement in the physical condition of the players.
In recent games, both Ángel di María and Rodrigo de Paul were the players who made the most headlines due to their physical condition, but both are already recovered and are available to Scaloni for the key match against the Croats. But there is only one player who is training differently from the squad and that is Alejandro “Papu” Gómez.
The Sevilla player trained in a different sector of the field compared to the rest of his teammates since he has a sprained left ankle. This occurred at the beginning of the second half against Australia for the round of 16 and had to be replaced by Lisandro Martínez, which caused a change in the scheme of the Albiceleste team.
Gómez is expected to be part of the substitute bench for the match against Croatia but he will not enter if it is not necessary since they do not want to risk players who are not at 100% of their possibilities.
Thus, Scaloni will have at his disposal 25 of the 26 players to go in search of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final that will be held next Sunday, December 18.
