Today is an unlucky day in Rimini where a woman decided to commit the extreme act involving her six-year-old son in all of this. The woman allegedly decided to jump into the void together with her son from the roof of a building, thus ending the lives of both.

The Palace of Tragedy

Rimini, he throws himself from the roof of the building together with his son: both dead

The first hours of today were certainly not the happiest ones. Rimini. Right here, in fact, a woman decided to get on the roof of the building where his parents lived in the company of the son 6 years old and then jump into the void.

The building in question is located in Plants Street in Rimini and it is a 5-storey building whose roof is about 15 metres from the ground. There is not much information on what happened, but the woman certainly decided to do the extreme gesture even sacrificing his son’s life.

Obviously this tragic fall left no escape for either of the two subjects involved, as the wounds reported by both immediately appeared very serious. The intervention of the rescuers proved to be completely useless, even if they acted promptly.

What do we know about this desperate mother?

The woman who decided to do this terrible thing gesture She was only 40 years old and apparently suffered from a bad form of depressionWe know that she was Sicilian and who was currently living in Viserba with the child’s father.

Professionally speaking, however, the woman worked in a perfume shopwhich is why she took her son to his parents before going to work so that they could accompany him to summer camps. This morning, however, the woman acted differently, as she entered the stable and immediately went to the roof without passing by her parents.

It is useless to deny how the woman has planned at best this gesture, so much so that in the bag some were found tickets addressed to his family members. Not to mention a vast amount of benzodiazepinedrugs famous for their use in the treatment of depression and anxiety.