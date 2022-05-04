Thanks to social networks, it is relatively easy for a word, a way of moving or a face to quickly go viral on the internet. Many times these network icons are liked by the people, who tend to take a liking to them and even support their future projects after their unexpected fame. this was the case Kailia Poseyknown as “meme girl”.

How did the “meme girl” become famous?

Posey participated in the well-known television program “Toddlers & Tiaras” (in Latin America known as “little princesses”). In one of the personal interviews done as part of the show’s format, Kailia made a funny face that ended up becoming a GIF and, later, a sticker, making her a familiar face for Internet users.

The reality contestant, who was only five years old at the time, wore a blue blouse as she smiled, revealing her teeth and wide eyes looking to the left. The meme is generally used to express complicity or ridicule in funny situations.

What was the “girl of the memes” doing?

Posey participated in “Princesitas”, a program that was broadcast from January 27, 2009 to October 16, 2013. The show was a beauty pageant in which three or four girls competed. During the episode in which we saw Kailia, her mother confessed that The little girl was very assiduous in this kind of competitions, in which she participated from the age of three.

“She’s a pro when she gets on that stage. She will say that she is nervous, but once she gets to that stage, she is a professional, ”said Kailia’s mother on the reality show.

Currently, the young woman was in high school and was interested in pursuing a career in aviation. Despite this, after her participation in “Toddlers & Tiaras” she continued to participate in beauty contests, being the Miss Teen Washington the last one in which he competed in February 2021. In addition to this, he was also part of the Cirque Du Solei as a contortionist.

What happened to the “meme girl”?

The TMZ portal reported that Posey, who dedicated himself to modeling during his adolescence, died on May 3. Although the official cause of her death is not known, the portal in question revealed that would have suffered an accident in Washington, United States.

Her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, wrote a brief statement on her social networks, where she explained that her daughter would always be a girl in the public mind. “I have no words or thoughts. A beautiful girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia,” she wrote on Facebook.

Internet users lamented what happened to Kailia Posey, lamented her death, and showed their feelings on Twitter with comments of this type: “I didn’t know who the girl was, but now every time I see her sticker I’m going to remember”, “It’s good that she will be immortalized in memes” and “In my heart the warbler is still alive”.