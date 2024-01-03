Rosario Bruno overturned while he was driving his car and was stuck for hours between the sheets of the vehicle

Another victim on New Year's Eve. Rosario Bruno he lost his life at just 41 years old, he was a Carabinieri officer. He overturned his car and remained stuck between the sheets of the passenger compartment for hours. The heartbreaking discovery was made by a passerby, who immediately raised the alarm.

The tragedy happened to Praises, Rosario Bruno overturned while he was driving his car and went off the road. A clash that, unfortunately, left him no escape. For hours he remained, lifeless, stuck between the sheets of the vehicleuntil a passerby noticed the passenger compartment overturned on the side of the roadway on the provincial road 140, which connects Borgo San Giovanni to Lodi Vecchio.

After the call, the 118 health workers and the police immediately arrived on site. The intervention of the firefighters was also necessary, who took care of recovering the lifeless body of Rosario Bruno. Unfortunately, no one could do anything to save the Carabinieri officer. The paramedics were forced to declare death on the spot.

The news shocked the entire community. The agent was very known and respected in the area. In the last few hours everyone is remembering him as a tireless worker, an example for all his colleagues in the police force. Rosario Bruno was originally from Lamezia Terme and was in service for the Milan Cathedral mobile company.

He was a tireless worker, known and respected by both colleagues and superiors. We join in the family's grief and are committed to keeping the memory of our friend, colleague and brother alive. Always.

The officer was on holiday and it would appear, from an initial reconstruction of the facts, that he was going to an end-of-year party, when he lost control of his black Kia Sportage. The dynamics of the road accident are not yet clear. The officer he leaves behind his partner and a 10-year-old son.