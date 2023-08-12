Who was Francesca Tibaldi, the 43-year-old who died after a fall from a gully while hiking with friends

He was called Francesca Tibaldi the 43-year-old woman, who sadly died after falling off a trail while hiking with her friends. She had decided to continue the journey alone, but shortly after the unthinkable happened.

There are so many people who are remembering on social media, also to show affection and closeness to his loved ones, affected by the sudden and excruciating mourning. No one can figure out how this could have happened.

The drama took place on the evening of Wednesday 9th August. Precisely in the municipality of Roncobello, located in the province of Bergamo. Francesca actually lived in the area of Cornaredoin Milan.

She was a great mountain lover. In fact, from her social profiles, there are so many photo which he posted about his hikes and his other great passion, which was the Milan.

On that day with some of her friends, she had gone with a group of her friends, in Val Brembana. They had all arrived at the shelter together Lake Gemini.

However, on the way down, the party decided to stop for one short stop. Francesca, on the other hand, decided to continue alone. When they arrived at the parking lot, they noticed that the woman’s car was still there and hers were gone tracks.

The discovery of Francesca Tibaldi’s body and the agony of her loss

They launched promptly the alarm. From here the searches by the men of the mountain rescue, the Carabinieri and also the Fire Brigade started. Also the air ambulance for emergencies it took off.

However, a few hours later, before dawn she came out the sad reality. Francesca was fell into a gully for about 100 meters and when the doctor came to her, he had no choice but to state her death.

Unfortunately for the woman there was now nothing left to do. In these hours, many are shocked by this serious and heartbreaking loss and in fact, on social networks, there are many people who wanted to remember her with a post or message from nearness to the family.