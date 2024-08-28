The question of who was the first person on Earth has fascinated philosophers, scientists and believers for centuries, generating different answers depending on the point of view.

Scientists believe that human evolution began with species such as the Dryomomysa primate that lived 55 million years ago, which marked the early stages of primate development. Evolution continued with the apparition of theAustralopithecus afarensis, represented from the famous Lucy fossil, discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. This species, which lived about 3.2 million years ago, is considered a close relative of theHomo sapiensalthough not a direct ancestor.

Who was the first person on Earth? From myth to religion

Many religions offer their own narratives about the origins of humanity. In Christianity, Adam and Eve are considered the first human beings, created by God and places in the Garden of Eden. Similarly, Hinduism speaks of Manu And Shatarupacreated by the god Brahma. These tales, while non-scientific, they have a profound cultural and spiritual significance.

Homo erectus and the evolution of Homo sapiens

Human evolution continued with theHomo erectuslived between 1.9 million and 70,000 years ago. This hominid showed advanced tool use and represents an important step towards Homo sapiens, the species to which we belong. Homo sapiens emerged about 300,000 years ago, marking the end point of a long evolutionary journey.

The notion of “first person on Earth” And complex and variable, depending on whether one chooses a scientific or religious perspective. Science tells us about a gradual evolutionary process, while religions offer creation myths. Both visions help us better understand our origins.

If this article has piqued your interest, follow us on social media, leave a comment with your opinions, and share the article with those who might find it. interesting. Yours participation It’s essential for us!