Jaime Bayley He is one of the most controversial Peruvian journalists in recent years, because in addition to being characterized by his irreverence when it comes to appearing on screen, he has also been linked to various celebrities and even soccer, one of them even being a former soccer player. of the Peruvian team.

Next, we will tell you who the television presenter was related to and what the person involved responded to the rumors of an alleged “romance”.

Francesco Manassero and Jaime Bayly

It all started in 1994, when Jaime Bayly presented his first book ‘Don’t tell anyone’. At that time, the work scandalized Lima society, since it touched on topics that for many were still taboo, such as homosexuality.

Also, as the story was presented as an autobiography, many believed that Bayly had revealed her alleged affair with a soccer player from the Peruvian national team, since the physical characteristics that she described in her book about one of the main characters were very similar to those of Francesco Manassero.

Francesco Manassero reveals the truth about his relationship with Jaime Bayly

In an interview with Trome, the also ex-footballer of the Sporting Cristal revealed the truth behind her relationship with the journalist, whom she esteems highly.

The Italian-Peruvian athlete revealed that he once met Bayly when he was in Trinidad and Tobago. Manassero was with the Blanquirroja footballers and, as he indicated, he himself called him when he saw him to thank him for writing about his game in a well-known local newspaper.

Later, the journalist invited him to his room with José del Solar, so that they could make calls to Peru. Some time later, when Manassero returned from Turkey, the country where he played, his Cristal teammates began to make fun of him, since in a magazine Bayly had mentioned that he had a sexual encounter with a national team, and his features were light-colored eyes, Italian last name, but with the name of ‘Gianfranco Bonelli’.

Although Manassero was annoyed by this fact, because even the fans of the ‘U’ and Alianza Lima called him ‘Don’t tell anyone’, he was never upset, as he stated that Bayly was not true. “For me it was all part of a novel and it made me laugh” he pointed.

What is the movie ‘Don’t tell anyone’ about?

‘Don’t tell anyone’ was directed by Francisco Lombardi and was based on the homonymous book by Jaime Bayly, who was also the executive producer and script consultant. The film was the first with a homosexual theme in Peru and was released in 1998.

The story stars Joaquín Camino (Santiago Magill), a young homosexual from Lima’s high society who does not dare reveal his orientation for fear of prejudice and rejection from his family and environment. Throughout the film, he tells himself how he deals with this situation from his teenage years to adulthood.

Who is Sandra Masías in the life of Jaime Bayly?

Sandra Masías is the ex-wife of Jaime Bayly. As a result of their marriage, they had two daughters. Unlike Bayly, she has kept a low profile and has focused on her work as Manager of Services and Development of the hotel company Inkaterra.

Masías studied Political Science at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and has a specialization in Hotel Management from the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Francesco Manassero on whether Jaime Bayly invites him again

The ex-soccer player said that, since for him everything was part of a novel and it made him laugh, he would have no problem going to a hypothetical call from Bayly. “I am not gay and I have nothing against them. I respect and that is why what was written and the jokes that were made to me have never affected me, ”he said.

What did Franceso Manassero say about Jaime Bayly’s book?

In an interview with a local newspaper, the former soccer player of the Peruvian team commented that he was never bothered by what was said in the book “Don’t tell anyone” because it was part of a fiction.

“In 1994 I played in Turkey. She came on vacation and trained in Cristal and as soon as I arrived they began to hesitate: ‘Hey, you’ got up ‘Bayly’, they yelled at me. I did not know anything. Then I saw that in a magazine they took out the chapter: ‘The footballer’ and there he talks about a certain Gianfranco Bonelli, an Italian surname. He describes tall, light-eyed and the selection (…) I never bothered because I know it’s a lie, ”Manassero said.

How old is Francesco Manassero Zegarra?

The former Peruvian-Italian soccer player was born on April 12, 1964, so he is currently 58 years old.

Jaime Bayly and his supposed romance with Diego Bertie

After the publication of the book “Don’t tell anyone”, the speculations that revolved around this alleged romance quickly became difficult to ignore, which is why, in that same year, Jaime Bayly invited Diego Bertie to the set. of his television program “El francotirador”. “You know that I published this novel and I was very sorry that certain rogue press associated certain people with my novel. You were one of those victims. What did you feel?” he asked.

Diego Bertie did not deny or affirm anything, but simply replied: “Nothing happened. I have read it and I liked it. It seems to me that she is honest and a bit adolescent, but not in a bad way. Honestly teenager. I liked her ”.