He murder of prosecutor César Suárez, that andHe was immersed in the investigation of the takeover of a television channel by an armed group in the city of Guayaquil (Ecuador), shattered this Wednesday the feeling of tense calm with which Ecuadorians tried to recover normality after the wave of violence, attacks, kidnappings and riots last week.

There were nearly twenty shots that hit, according to witnesses, the car in which he was driving. early this Wednesday afternoon Suárez, a well-known prosecutor for having taken on corruption cases in hospitals during the covid-19 pandemic and now also the most violent episode of the series of actions that occurred on January 9 in several areas from the country.

The murder of the prosecutor occurred in the midst of the state of emergency decreed by President Daniel Noboa when proposing an “internal armed conflict” to 22 criminal gangs, dedicated mainly to drug trafficking, which he called terrorist groups and belligerent non-state actors that must be neutralized by law enforcement.

Noboa declared “war” on organized crime after the wave of attacks and violent actions that occurred last week and attributed to these gangs, which included kidnapping of police officers, explosive devices, riots in prisons with some 200 hostages already released and the aforementioned takeover of the television channel.

The events occurred at a time when Noboa was preparing to implement a “strong hand” plan to regain control of the prisons, many of them dominated by organized crime gangs where, since 2020, more than 450 have been murdered. prisoners in a series of prison massacres between rival groups.

This violence has also moved to the streets, where in recent years Ecuador has risen to be one of the most violent countries in the world, with around 45 intentional homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.

They inspect the car in which prosecutor César Suárez was at the time he was murdered.

The murder of Suárez took the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, to Miami (United States), where he went to meet his third child, born hours before. Government and Prosecutor's Office express firmness.

For this reason, it was the Ministers of Defense, Gian Carlo Loffredo, and of the Interior and Government, Mónica Palencia, who expressed on behalf of the Government their regret for the deadly attack against Suárez and ratified their commitment to supporting the administration of justice within the framework of the “internal war” carried out against transnational organized crime.

The cases that the murdered prosecutor was handling

The murdered prosecutor, according to the local newspaper El Universo, had been part of the newly created National Specialized Investigation Unit against Transnational Organized Crime since 2023.



This prosecutor, originally from Paján (in Manabí), worked for almost four years in Manta, as part of the Violent Deaths Unit. He was also in Quito, where he was carrying out investigations into officials linked to corruption cases in Ecuador.

Suarez had become known in the port city of Guayaquil for his anti-corruption investigations, especially those regarding alleged irregularities in hospitals during the pandemic.

Among the most notorious cases, it investigated alleged irregular purchases and contracts for amounts in the millions for public hospitals under suspicion of having been signed at an overprice and of having caused economic damage to the State.

The attack occurred in the streets of Guayaquil. Photo: Image taken from social networks @SACPolitical

Suárez was also behind investigations into the penetration of mafias into judicial organizations.

His investigations included figures such as former president Abdalá Bucaram Ortiz and his son Jacobo Bucaram, investigated in a case regarding alleged trafficking of patrimonial assets. They also touched people like Daniel Salcedo, a businessman detained in Panama and involved in the 'Metastasis' corruption case. for his apparent ties to alleged drug trafficker and money launderer Leandro Norero.

TO Suárez also received the most media case of the wave of violence that occurred in different cities in Ecuador on January 9 and took over the file of the takeover of the TC Televisión channel with the interrogation of the thirteen detained for that assault, including two minors.

It is still not clear who is behind this incident, in which hooded men threatened journalists and other workers with guns, rifles and grenades. According to the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo, during the interrogation of the 13 detainees, Suárez had obtained information about the plan for the attack, but it was being investigated who had given the order to take over the television channel.

One day before his murder, The prosecutor had claimed the lack of protection and safeguarding, aware that he could be in the crosshairs of the criminal gang. behind the takeover of the channel that, according to the Police, may be 'Los Tiguerones', one of the 22 that the Government of President Daniel Noboa has declared “internal war” against.

Arrested after taking over the Guayaquil television station. Photo: EFE/Ecuador Police

José Serrano, former Minister of the Interior during the presidential term of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), pointed out on social networks that Suárez had requested information about the surroundings of José Adolfo Macías Villamar 'Fito', the leader of 'Los Choneros' escaped in circumstances not yet clarified from the Guayaquil Regional Prison.

Immediately afterwards, the Prosecutor's Office announced that it would open an investigation into Serrano for alleged disclosure of confidential information, to which he insisted that he responded that “an investigation is urgently needed to determine who leaked information requested by Prosecutor Suárez to the criminals who ordered him to be killed.”

What is known about his murder

The Prosecutor's Office acknowledged that at the time of the attack Suárez did not have an escort because the hearing he would have would be telematic, although it did normally have protection.

The absence of escorts for Suárez was confirmed to Efe by a relative of the murdered man at the doors of the Guayaquil morgue, where the body was transferred after remaining prostrate for about an hour and surrounded by blood inside the vehicle.

“They have sold him,” said Suárez's relative, who did not want to reveal her name for fear of reprisals, although He stated that they made him leave home with an apparently unexpected call to go to a place he did not want to reveal.

In that transfer, The prosecutor was chased by another car from where he was shot at close range. and that later apparently appeared cremated in another part of the city.

Suárez's truck had several bullet holes in the driver's window, according to photographs and videos. Specialized police units “are carrying out the pertinent investigations to find those responsible” in the country's main port, the center of drug trafficking operations.

This Tuesday, the Ecuadorian Police already arrested two people allegedly related to the murder of the prosecutor.

Suarez joins the group of assassinated politicians and prosecutors

Suárez was killed in the same way as numerous Ecuadorian authorities who confront organized crime and who have perished in recent months and years riddled by alleged hitmen in a bloody escalation of homicides that had its most shocking point in the deadly attack against presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio last year.

Villavicencio was shot dead at the exit of an electoral rally in Quito by a group of Colombian hitmen that weeks later they were allegedly murdered in prison, so until now it has not yet been clarified who was the intellectual author of the crime.

Just a few weeks earlier, Agustín Intriago, the mayor of Manta, one of the most popular mayors in the country, had also been murdered in the same way. And Luis Chonillo, mayor of Durán who survived an attack in which two police officers died when he was addressing his first municipal council in this city in the metropolitan area of ​​Guayaquil that has become one of the epicenters of violence, almost suffered the same fate. in Ecuador.

Councilors, municipal officials and neighborhood leaders have also been murdered in recent months.

The presidential candidate was leaving an electoral rally at a school in Quito. Photo: @EmergenciasEc Twitter

In the judicial sector, At least two other prosecutors were murdered last year in Guayaquil and its metropolitan area, as happened with magistrates Édgar Escobar and Leonardo Palacios, while judge Nelson Yánez, in the Amazonian Lagro Agrio, suffered the same fate.

Likewise, Santiago Loza, director of the El Inca prison, in Quito, was shot to death in December 2022 in the Ecuadorian capital and the directors of the women's prisons of Esmeraldas and Guayaquil also suffered similar attacks in March 2023 where they managed to escape with life.

The threats to officials of Ecuador's Justice apparatus have even reached the attorney general, Diana Salazar, who in June of last year reported having received death threats against her and her family from unknown telephone numbers and apparently coming from abroad.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL*

*With AFP and EFE