There is shock over the murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, a Colombian plastic and reconstructive surgeon, in Thailand. According to police sources, the person responsible for the crime would be Daniel Sancho, a 29-year-old Spanish citizen, son of the famous actor Rodolfo Sancho.

The authorities report that the Spaniard would have already confessed that he committed the murder.

According to Thai media, andhe doctor Edwin Arrieta Arteaga arrived on the island of Koh Phangan and had rented a hotel room to stay in that place between July 31 and August 3.

The Bangkok Post, citing sources from the investigation, reported that Arrieta and Sancho had agreed to travel and meet in Koh Phangano. In fact, the latest shots from the security cameras show the doctor on a motorcycle in the company of the 29-year-old.

Who was the dismembered surgeon in Thailand?

Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, Colombian doctor assassinated in Thailand.

Arrieta Arteaga was 44 years old; he was a native of Santa Cruz de Lorica, in Córdoba. He had a long career as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon. According to a website and his social networks, he mainly worked in Montería, Córdoba. He was a member of the Colombian Society of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery (SCCP).

He graduated as a surgeon from the Metropolitan University of Barranquilla. He obtained the title of plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon at the University of Buenos Aires, in Argentina.

“I graduated on July 13, 2013, and since then I have not stopped working,” he said in a previous publication of Aló magazine.

The publication also highlights that he managed the Burn Unit of the Valle del Sinú Clinic. Until recently, according to his social networks, He had his office in Montería. In addition, he also practiced in Chile.

Through his social networks he also expressed his love for polo.

The mayor of Santa Cruz de Lorica, Jorge Negrete, referred to the death of the doctor through social networks and sent his condolences to the family.

“Lorica is shaken by the painful episode surrounding the death of surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, to his family an immense and considerate hug; May God provide strength for such an irreparable loss. Peace in his grave,” she wrote.

✝️ Lorica is shaken by the painful episode surrounding the death of surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, to his family a huge and considerate hug; May God provide strength for such an irreparable loss. Peace in his grave. pic.twitter.com/KPCpkAvAJi — Jorge Negrete López (@Jorgenegretelpz) August 5, 2023

