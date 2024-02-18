Luciana Mastrorosai Luciana Mastrorosa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/luciana-mastrorosa/ 02/18/2024 – 22:18

Businessman Abilio Diniz died this Sunday, 18, at the age of 87. Abilio dos Santos Diniz was born in São Paulo, and was one of the biggest names in retail and business in Brazil. Known for maintaining an active life in sports and being careful with his diet, he had been hospitalized in the ICU for about a month.

The businessman left his wife, the economist Geyze Marchesi, and children Ana Maria, Adriana and Pedro Paulo, from his first marriage to Maria Auriluce Falleiros, in 1960; and Rafaela and Miguel, from his second marriage, with Geyze, in 2004. João Paulo Diniz, also from his first marriage, died in 2022, at the age of 58, after a massive heart attack.

With an estimated fortune of 2.7 billion dollars in 2022, according to the magazine Forbes, Diniz graduated from the Fundação Getúlio Vargas School of Business Administration and gave up a postgraduate degree in Michigan, in the United States, to open the first Supermercado Pão de Açúcar, in 1959, together with his father, the Portuguese Valentim Diniz. It was the starting point for a business that prospered and turned into an empire: from the 1960s until June 2012, Diniz was at the head of the largest retail group in Latin America, Grupo Pão de Açúcar. In this way, he became one of the largest and most influential businessmen in the country.

Diniz continued working as a businessman until the end of his life, but was no longer linked to Grupo Pão de Açúcar. He served as president of the Board of Directors of Península Participações, founded by the businessman in 2006, and was a member of the Boards of Directors of the Carrefour Group and Carrefour Brasil.

The investment company Península Participações was created by him to manage the Diniz family's assets, through private and liquid investments and also as an attempt to perpetuate the founder's entrepreneurial culture. The company's social arm, Instituto Península, works with projects in education and sport, two pillars that were important in Diniz's career.

After turning 80, Diniz also dedicated himself to other more personal projects, such as Plenae, which he developed with his wife, Geyze. The platform was created by the couple with the aim of disseminating healthy lifestyle practices and habits that lead to greater quality longevity for everyone.