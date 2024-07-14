The FBI says 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks is the suspected gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The official statement, from the early hours of Sunday (14), indicates that Crooks, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, shot not only Trump, but also several participants in the rally. One person died during the shooting and another is in critical condition.

The shooter lived about an hour away from the rally. Crooks was registered with the Republican Party but, according to Reuters, at the age of 17, he had made a $15 donation to ActBluea political action committee to raise donations for left-wing and Democratic politicians. The money was earmarked for Progressive Turnout Projectgroup of Democratic voters.

Crooks, who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, received the award National Math & Science Initiative Star Award for academic performance and appeared in a BlackRock commercial in 2023.

FBI investigating security breach

The FBI is leading the investigation in partnership with federal, state and local authorities.

“The FBI has assumed the role of lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania. Special agents from the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, including members of the crisis response team and evidence response technicians,” the FBI said in a statement Saturday night.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the Justice Department’s National Security Division are working with the Secret Service and state and local law enforcement partners on the ground.

Security was alerted, witnesses say

President Joe Biden and dozens of other political leaders quickly condemned the shooting. On Saturday night, CNN reported that Biden and Trump spoke on the phone.

Police still do not know the shooter’s motive.

Photos released by CNN show the gunman lying on the roof of a nearby tower, within the Secret Service’s view, with a rifle ready to carry out the attack before being killed by police.

Witnesses at the Trump rally said they noticed a man holding a rifle on top of a building near the rally, and some said they alerted police to the situation. The FBI is asking the public to help with its search and has set up a tip line.

House Republicans have vowed to fully investigate the assassination attempt on Trump. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R., Ky.) has requested that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testify on July 22.

The assassination attempt is already considered one of the most significant intelligence and law enforcement failures in American history.

With information from James Lynch of the National Review.