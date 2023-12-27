Who was Noé Bafania? He was a violent man with depressive disorders. The 33-year-old man killed his wife and four children: France is in shock over what happened

Is called Noah Bafania and he is a 33-year-old man who ended up in handcuffs after a brief escape. He has already confessed to having killed his entire family, in an apartment in Meaux, a city located on the outskirts of Paris, in Rancia. He was a very man violent and with depressive disorders. Already in 2017 he had attacked his wife and then attempted suicide.

I attacked my family.

With these words, the 33-year-old man surrendered to the French police, effectively confessing to the murder of his 35-year-old wife and four children aged 9 months, 4 years, 7 years and 10 years. The lifeless bodies of the woman and her children were found in the apartment where the family lived in Meaux. Multiple murderas confirmed by the prosecutor of Meaux, Jean-Baptiste Bladier, took place on Christmas evening.

This is a very violent crime scene.

These are the words of the Prosecutor's Office to journalists on the occasion of the first press conference to reconstruct what happened in that apartment.

Medical and administrative documents were found in the house which could suggest that the father of the family was admitted to psychiatric hospital in 2017.

In that year the man had attempted suicide and was known to suffer from depressive and psychotic disorders. They had hospitalized him in psychiatry until January 2020.

Noé Bafania was a violent man, with mental disorders: they had already hospitalized him for a long time in psychiatry even after an attempted suicide

In the past the man had already attacked his wife at home. But the police had closed the complaint because the doctors had established the man's mental incompetence. However, in the end, he exterminated the whole family on Christmas evening.