A quiet morning of hunting turned into tragedy in San Pier Niceto, near Messina. Salvatore Fabioa young man aged just 27, lost his life on Saturday 28 September due to a fatal accident. A shot accidentally fired from his father’s rifle hit him in the head, killing him instantly. A cruel fate that shattered the life of a young man who, like his father, shared a passion for hunting.

The accident occurred in the hamlet of Serro, on family land, during a wild boar hunting trip. It wasn’t the first time they went out together, side by side, as they had done for years. But this time something went horribly wrong. A shot fired unexpectedly from the rifle fatherhitting Salvatore in the head. There was nothing that could be done: the young man’s life was shattered, leaving his father destroyed by grief and the Pace del Mela community astonished.

The Carabinieri of San Pier Niceto, delegated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office Barcellona Pozzo di Gottoare investigating what happened. The first hypothesis, and currently the one favored by the investigators, is that it was a tragic accident. The rifleregularly detained by his father, seems to have been activated in a completely accidental manner. The authorities are leaving nothing to chance and continue to investigate to exclude any other possible leads.

The local community and hunters in the area, shocked by the news, struggle to believe what happened. Salvatore’s father, a former employee of Ram of Milazzo, was known as an expert hunter, a prudent man who had always handled weapons with great care. Theirs passion hunting had kept them together for years, creating a strong bond between father and son.

In the small village of Pace del Mela, disbelief has given way to mourning. Those who knew Salvatore and his family speak of a solid relationship, built over time through shared experiences, such as the hunting days that were a tradition for them. Friends and acquaintances describe Salvatore as a lovable boy, always ready to help others and deeply attached to his own family.

The autopsy, which is expected to be performed on Monday, may provide further details on what happened. The result will hardly be able to ease the pain of a father who now has to live with the devastating sense of guilt.