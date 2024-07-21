Linda Zennaro is the 21-year-old girl who drowned at the Lido in Venice while the celebrations for the Night of the Redeemer were still underway

What was supposed to be a night of celebration for the long-awaited celebrations Night of the Redeemer in Venice, unfortunately, it turned into yet another terrible summer tragedy. This time, the victim was a young woman of just 21 years old: Linda Zennaro. The tragedy occurred during the night between Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July 2024, in Malamoccoin the southern part of the island of Lido di Venezia. At midnight Linda dived into those waters and never resurfaced. The alarm was raised by her boyfriend, a Venetian a few years older than her, who, not seeing her come back up, immediately alerted the rescue services. However, there was nothing that could be done for the young woman.

21-Year-Old Girl Drowned in Front of Boyfriend’s Eyes

The dynamics of the tragic accident in which Linda Zennaro lost her life

According to the first reconstructions of the dramatic episode, Linda, originally from Mestre, and her boyfriend were near the Rocchetta lighthouse when, shortly after the fireworks, the young woman decided to take a night bath. That night, among other things, the celebrations of the beloved and renowned Night of the Redeemer.

When the boyfriend no longer saw Linda resurface, also limited by the darkness in that area, worried he alerted 118 and the firefighters who intervened with a land vehicle departing from the Lido, a boat from Venice and the divers. The search operations were conducted through the use of portable headlights to test the waters. Unfortunately, after about half an hour, the girl’s body was found lifeless. In fact, the attempts at resuscitation by the paramedics present were in vain.

Following an initial inspection of the body, the coroner hypothesized a sicknessbut only more in-depth examinations will be able to ascertain the precise causes of death, the outcome of which will also determine the decision of the public prosecutor. whether or not to have an autopsy.

The dramatic precedent

The entire Venetian community, upon learning the tragic news of Linda’s premature death, was deeply shocked and shocked by this latest tragedy.

In particular, the commander of the fire brigade, Mark Agostiniexpressed his grief on social media, recalling how for the second consecutive year the night of the Redeemer was marked by the death of another young victim. Just a year ago, in fact, a 28-year-old boy, Richard Nardinhad also lost his life in a boating accident in the same place.