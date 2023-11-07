Taraja Ramsess, a specialist in playing stunt doubles in the Marvel universe, died last Tuesday, October 31, after suffering a terrible traffic accident off a highway in Atlanta, United States. The event occurred at approximately 11 p.m.

Unfortunately, his three children accompanied him in his vehicle. Kisasi Ramsess (10 years old) and Fugibo Ramsess, a newborn, lost their lives after colliding with a tow truck. In the case of the oldest child, Sundari Ramsess (13 years old), he managed to survive, but due to his serious injuries he died a few days later.

In addition, a 3-year-old girl who has not yet been identified and was in Taraja Ramsess’ car at the time of the accident suffered severe blows that left her in serious condition. Fortunately, she survived and is currently out of danger.

Who really was Taraja Ramsess, Marvel stunt double who died along with her children?

Taraja Ramsess, 41, was known for his participation in different Hollywood productions as a stuntman. Thanks to his work, he participated in more than 90 films and series, demonstrating his abilities in dangerous scenes in which, on occasions, he characterized the main characters. Many of them were from the Marvel universe.

What movies did Taraja Ramsess act in?

Throughout his career, Taraja Ramsess He participated in various films, among which the following stand out as the most important.

‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

‘Black Panther’

‘Avengers: End Game’

‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

