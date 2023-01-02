susy diaz He is one of the most beloved and controversial characters of the Peruvian show business. The former vedette and former congresswoman, with her charisma and her popular ‘diets’; she has won the hearts of the public, which to this day shows her love for her in the streets. Likewise, the former dancer has also had a rather controversial personal life, since she always presented her partners on television and even contracted marriage twice.

Although Andy V, the second husband of the popular ‘Aunt Susy’, is one of the best-known figures in Chollywood, the first is not so much. He knows more about Percy Arévalo, her second husband.

Susy Diaz and Percy Arevalo

In 1994, when susy diaz She was at the height of her career as a vedette, she married Percy Arévalo. According to Flor Polo’s mother, Paco Ferrer introduced him to her and the reason why she ended up getting married to him was because she was afraid that “the train would pass.”

Susy Díaz married Percy Areválo in 1994. Photo: “Seventh day”

“My first marriage, I got married in 1994. There were no networks. With Percy Arévalo because I was passing the train and they were already reaching 30 years. It was Paco Ferrer, he introduces him to me, ”he declared in“ America today ”.

Before marrying Arévalo, the former parliamentarian had already been with Augusto Polo Campos, although she never married him, but their daughter, Florcita, was born as a result of their love.

Why did they end their marriage?

Susy Díaz revealed that the reason she separated from her first husband was due to an alleged infidelity on his part with an also well-known star . Although the popular “Aunt Susy” never revealed the name, it was Arévalo himself who said that the alleged woman his ex-wife was referring to was Amparo Brambilla.

In an interview for Trome, Díaz revealed that a security worker told her that her then-husband was at the home of a well-known artist.

“Things happened at that time, I worked on ‘Laughter of America’ and a person from my security told me that he (Percy) broke into this artist’s house from 2 in the afternoon until midnight. So, if you go into a woman’s house, what are they going to do? Read the Bible?” she stated.

Percy Arévalo assured that his marriage to Susy Díaz ended due to her “jealousy”. Photo: “Seventh day”

For his part, Arévalo always denied Susy Díaz’s version. Even when the former vedette married Andy V in 2011, he warned her that she was very jealous, which is why they ended her marriage.

“Be very careful that Susy has a very special character. She is jealous, she is extremely jealous. I hope the little boy knows how to understand (…) We ended up out of jealousy. He imagined certain things that I was with Amparo (Brambilla), but it never happened, ”he declared to the now-defunct“ Seventh Day ”program.