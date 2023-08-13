Who was Susannah Lucy Boddie, the 27-year-old Englishwoman who lost her life due to a fall on her bike while she was with her boyfriend

He was called Susannah Lucy Boddie and the 27-year-old was a British government scientist who lost her life after a fall from a bike, before the helpless eyes of her boyfriend. Now all the investigations of the case are underway, to understand what happened.

They were together on vacation and for them it must have been days of relaxation and light-heartedness. When suddenly however, the unthinkable happened. Something very much indeed serious.

The events took place around 10 on Friday 11 August. Precisely in the municipality of Toscolano-Maderno, located in the province of Brescia. It is not yet clear where the two boyfriends were headed. They were on bikes and were touring the area.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the 27-year-old lost control of her two-wheeler. She had the helmet in the lead, but the fall appeared very serious right from the start.

Passers-by who witnessed the scene soon became aware of the critical issues of the situation and asked for the timely intervention of the doctors. The latter have also asked for help of the air ambulancearrived on site in a few minutes.

However, due to the disastrous fall to the ground, the girl has lost his life practically instantly. They tried unsuccessfully to revive her for several minutes, but finally had no choice but to ascertain the death.

Who was Susannah Lucy Boddie

In the last few hours the Courier of Brescia, has disclosed various information concerning the girl. From what they wrote it was a brilliant mind at the addiction’s Government of the United Kingdom.

She had graduated in pharmacy in the prestigious of Cambridgehe also obtained a master’s degree in systems biology in 2019.

Despite her young age in 2019 she was hired at Downing St. As a result in 2020, she was one of those people who helped manage the pandemic, thanks to his brilliant and insightful mind. The boyfriend who witnessed the whole scene is unfortunately now hospitalized in state of shock.