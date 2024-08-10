The wave of student protests that this week brought to an end Sheikh Hasina’s three-decade uninterrupted government in Bangladesh has left images unimaginable just a few days ago.

The Ganabhaban Palace, the official residence and office of the country’s prime ministers, was stormed and ransacked by protesters, as were the offices of the ruling Awami League party.

However, the anger of those who took to the streets was not only directed against the former president and everything that recalled her long period in power, but also against her father: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, considered the “father of the nation”.

Media and social media have spread images of dozens of men, mainly young men, attacking and shooting down in the capital, Dhaka, and other cities, Statues, murals and any monument dedicated to the charismatic leader, who in life received the title of “Bangabandhu” (friend of the Bengalis).

Until his daughter’s overthrow, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s name was revered in the country for his role in Pakistan’s independence in 1971 and for the brutal manner in which he was murdered, along with much of his family, during the coup d’état of 15 August 1975.

The first president of Bangladesh was a lawyer, the son of a landowner who had served in the courts during British colonial rule. Photo:Getty Images

A precocious activist

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born in 1920 in Tungipara district, about 180 kilometres south of Dhaka.

He was the son of a “sherisdatar”, an administrative official in charge of receiving lawsuits in courts during the British colonial period, who was also a middle class landowner.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman studied law and political science at the universities of Calcutta and Dhaka, according to his biography published by the Encyclopedia Britannica.

From a young age, Mujibur Rahman showed an interest in politics. During his student years, he joined the Muslim League, the party that advocated the creation of an independent Muslim state on the Indian subcontinent, which earned him a brief imprisonment in the final years of the colonial era.

His charisma and oratorical skills made him very popular among the population.

In 1949, just two years after India’s secession and partition into two countries – India (majority Hindu) and Pakistan (majority Muslim) – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other leaders and activists founded the Awami League in what was then East Pakistan, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs website details.

The proposal to create another independent Muslim state after the partition of India was rejected by leaders such as Gandhi and Jinnah. Photo:Getty Images

From autonomy to the independent state

The way the borders between India and Pakistan were drawn in 1947 marked the politician’s life. The new Muslim state was divided into two entities, one in the west and one in the east, separated by 1,700 kilometers of Indian territory.which complicated communications, trade and the general management of the country.

Furthermore, economic inequalities intensified discontent in the East, as the country’s income was concentrated in the West.

As if that were not enough, the inhabitants of the so-called West and East Pakistan shared only religionas they belonged to different ethnic groups: in the west there are Punjabis, Pashtuns, Mohajirs and Baluchis, while in the east the majority are Bengalis, and their languages ​​are different.

The Islamabad government’s attempts to homogenize the diverse country by imposing Urdu as the official language aggravated tension and sparked protests, many of which were led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who He was arrested on several occasions.

Bangladesh did not have an army when it had to face Pakistan, but India helped it. Photo:Getty Images

In 1966, in an attempt to prevent the escalation of conflicts, he presented a six-point plan that proposed turning Pakistan into a federal state with broad autonomy for the eastern region.

In the so-called “Charter of Survival,” he suggested that the eastern zone should have its own currency, budget, ability to collect and manage taxes, and even an army.

The plan was rejected by the authorities in Islamabad, who considered that it opened the door to secession, and they suspected that The eastern leaders were under the influence of their rival: India.

In 1970, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won the legislative elections. However, Pakistan’s military government prevented it from assuming power, marking a point of no return in the situation, wrote Professor Tariq Aqil in an article for the Pakistani weekly Friday Times.

“The fight this time is for independence!“, he declared in March 1971.

Some estimate that as many as 10 million people from what is now Bangladesh sought refuge in India during the war with Pakistan. Photo:Getty Images

A quick but bloody war

Pakistan’s response was not long in coming and in March 1971 it launched Operation Searchlighta military invasion of the eastern region aimed at stopping the secessionist movement.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman hit back by calling on his then 70 million countrymen not to collaborate in any way with the Islamabad regime.

“There will be no transactions between East and West Pakistan (…) If necessary, we will paralyze everything“, advertisement.

“If a single bullet is fired against us from now on, if the killing of my people does not stop, I ask you to turn every home into a fortress. Use everything you can to confront this enemy.“, he added.

Pakistani forces arrested the politician and took him to the west, where he was sentenced to death in a summary trial, although the sentence was not carried out largely thanks to Indian intervention.

The New Delhi government has armed Bengali guerrillas and sent part of its army to end the conflict after Pakistan’s air force bombed 11 military bases on its territory.

On December 16 of that year, Islamabad capitulated, ending a conflict that resulted in the deaths of between 500,000 and 3 million peopleand caused 10 million more to take refuge in India, according to Indian journalist Salil Tripathi, author of the book The Colonel Who Would Not Repent: The Bangladesh War and Its Unquiet Legacywhich addresses the conflict that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The politician was appointed president, although he was still in prison.

“We have won our freedom in an epic struggle “And the ultimate achievement of this struggle is the creation of the independent and sovereign People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” he exclaimed after Pakistan’s surrender.

The image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was revered by Bengalis until just a few days ago. Photo:Getty Images

Even the name

“People remember him as the father of the nation, because all of us who fought for the rights of Bangladesh and its people saw in him a person who He risked his life to carry forward the liberation movement“, Kamal Hossain, the author of the country’s first constitution, told the BBC in 2021, marking the fiftieth anniversary of the country’s independence.

But Sheikh Mujibur Rahman not only led the country’s independence process, he also gave it his name.

“One day I asked my team What would our country be called?“the late politician confessed to the essayist Annadashankar Ray, according to what the latter recounts in a book published in 1976.

“Some suggested Pak-Bangla, others East Bengal, but I said: No, Bangladesh. Then I sang: Joy Bangla“, the intellectual continued in his story.

The word “Bangladesh” means “country of the Bengalis”.

The founder of Bangladesh's sympathies for communism made him regarded with suspicion in the West. Photo:Getty Images

A controversial ruler

Following the formation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman served as president, first, and then as prime minister. His tenure, however, was marked by ups and downs.

His assertion that the new country would be based on four pillars: Nationalism, socialism, democracy and a secular state It set off alarm bells both inside and outside the country.

The word “socialism” alienated him from the United States and other Western countries during the Cold War, despite his clarifications that he was not a communist.

“I am not a Marxist. I am a socialist, but a socialist in my own way”he told the then US ambassador to the country, Davis Eugene Boster, in 1974, according to discredited US State Department reports seen by the Bengali daily Dhaka Times.

“I want to be friends with all countries, but I don’t want any country to think it can tell me what to do. I want to be good friends with the US and Russia, but I don’t want to be an agent, either of Russia or of the USA.“, he added.

He also lost support in Bangladesh for his failure to manage the crisis caused by the floods that devastated the country in 1974, which caused a famine that claimed 1.5 million lives, according to international organizations, and other problems such as corruption and some authoritarian tendencies.

The youth who deposed the daughter of Bangladesh's founder have also attacked her monuments. Photo:Getty Images

“He wanted to establish a one-party system because he said it was the only way to make the country progress and that damaged his image,” Jahangir Rana, a Bengali poet and political analyst based in the United Kingdom, told BBC Mundo.

“Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was turning Bangladesh into a dictatorship”said in 2004 the American diplomat Stephen Eisenbraun, who visited the Asian country in 1975.

In the early hours of August 15 of that year, a group of soldiers rebelled against “Bangabandhu” and raided his residence, executing him and 18 members of his family, including his wife, three sons and several grandchildren.

Only two of her daughters survived, including the now deposed Sheikh Hasina. During her long stay in power, the former president brought some of the perpetrators of this crime to courtseveral of whom were sentenced to death, while others are facing extradition orders.

During the administration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s heiress, Bangladesh became one of the fastest growing countries in the world, its per capita income tripled in the last decade and the World Bank estimates that more than 25 million people have been lifted out of poverty in the last 20 years.

However, her persecution of dissent and other authoritarian methods not only cost Sheikh Hasina power, but also damaged citizens’ perception of their “friend” and founding father.

“In Asian culture, when a son or father commits a sin or a mistake, the whole family must pay for it, that is why People are attacking the monuments of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, because of the mistakes and faults of his daughter“Rana explained.

In 2021, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, a giant portrait of the founder of Bangladesh was created in a rice field. Photo:Getty Images

