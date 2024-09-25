Family massacre in Nuoro, here’s who Roberto Gleboni was: the trade unionist who killed his wife and daughter and then took his own life

A man of almost one hundred kilos who loved guns and had never shown signs of psychological disturbance. “A authoritative person, old fashioned – how do they define it union colleagues – with a passion for weapons and fighting paintball“. Only this morning he didn’t take the paint gun, but against his wife and children. he aimed a 9mm semi-automatic leaving his wife, his firstborn daughter and a son on the ground and wounding the last of the heirs and the owner of the house. All this before putting the gun to his temple and pulling the trigger again, committing suicide.

The perpetrator of the family massacre committed at 7 in the morning in via Ichnusa in Nuoro, Monte Gurtei district, is Roberto Glebonifrom Nuoro, a worker from Forestas. After the massacre, Gleboni fled to his mother’s house, in via Gonario Pinna, in the area of ​​the San Francesco hospital. Here the man also attacked the woman, probably injuring her with a knife. He immediately took his own life. His mother Maria was taken to the hospital.

But who was this man? To tell it his union colleagues, the Fai Cisl, where Gleboni served as a delegate. “It’s strange that a person you worked with until yesterday – says Pierpaolo – has created such a ruckus. He was an old-fashioned man, the classic head of the family of the past but he was correct at work and precise even as a trade unionist”. Among the neighbors interviewed by the investigators, a detail of no small importance emerges: There could be economic motivations behind the gesture. “In recent times – some witnesses explained in the reports – you could hear a lot of arguments from their house“.

The children, according to co-workers, adored him. “He was more of a friend than a father to them. – says Paolo – and he had a special bond with his daughter”. The same daughter he killed on the morning of madness. Martina, the murdered daughter, had dedicated her degree to him: “To my father, the greatest love of my life”, she had written. With a dedication also for her mother, who was also killed this morning: “To my mother, who believed in me before I believed in me”. After graduation, Martina Gleboni had done an internship in court.

Martina Gleboli’s dedication to her mother and father on her graduation thesis

