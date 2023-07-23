Who was Raul Gardini, the entrepreneur protagonist of the Rai 1 film with Fabrizio Bentivoglio

Who was Raul Gardini, the great entrepreneur who starred in the Rai 1 film played by Fabrizio Bentivoglio? 30 years after his death, the film premieres this evening, 23 July 2023. The work reconstructs the figure of the entrepreneur from Ravenna and retraces an important chapter in the history of our country. Using archival material, reconstructions and unpublished testimonies, the docufiction opens with the launch of the Moro in Venice on 11 March 1990 and ends on 23 July 1993, the day of Gardini’s suicide, recounting the complexity and contradictions of a man with a strategic vision who has always believed in the industrial growth of Italy and Europe.

Through the testimony of the managers who were close to him, of Riccardo Muti, of the journalists who knew him and thanks to the touching memory of Paul Cayard, helmsman of Il Moro di Venezia, a private and unpublished portrait of Raul Gardini emerges, linked to family values ​​and his homeland.

The narration starts from the launch of the Moro di Venezia boat, which took place on 11 March 1990 and ends on the day of Gardini’s suicide, 23 July 1993. Pilar Fogliati plays a journalist who, during an interview with Gardini (Fabrizio Bentivoglio, ed), recounts the complexities of the entrepreneur and the events that led him to be one of the most famous Italians in the world.

Gardini began working at a very young age in Ferruzzi srl (1952), as soon as he obtained his agricultural expert diploma (he received an honorary degree in agriculture from the University of Bologna in 1987). In 1957 he married Ida Ferruzzi, daughter of Serafino, founder of Ferruzzi, and on his death (1979) he took over the leadership of the group. In 1986 Gardini took control of the Montedison chemical company and promoted the creation of a new financial structure, Ferfin which included: Montedison, Fondiaria, Calcestruzzi, il Messaggero, Tele Montecarlo, etc. In 1989 he was therefore one of the promoters of the Enimont project, the joint venture which brings together the chemical activities of Montedison and Enichem (Eni’s chemical company). When this project failed (1991), Raul Gardini separated his own interests from those of the Ferruzzi family and founded Gardini srl, for which he carried out a series of important financial transactions. In 1993, having just been subjected to judicial investigations, Gardini died tragically in a moment of very serious financial difficulties of the Ferruzzi group, whose origins date back to the period of his presidency.

The key date is precisely that of 30 years ago, July 23, 1993. In fact, we are talking about the day on which Gardini should have been questioned in the investigation into the “mother of all bribes” for Enimont. Raul Gardini dies with a gunshot to the temple. For Italy in the 1990s, overwhelmed by Mani Pulite and the massacres of the mafia, it was a new shock. Gardini is one of the best-known Italians in the world: as head of Ferruzzi Montedison, an industrial empire between chemistry, agriculture and the media, and for the exploits of his Moro di Venezia in the America’s Cup sailing.