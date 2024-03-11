Raul Espinozabetter known by his stage name Care Chancho, died in the early hours of this Monday, March 11, according to comedian Cholo Seferino, and his death has left his fans deeply saddened. . It is important to note that the confirmation also came from the comedian's son, who through his social media platforms shared an emotional message for his father on Facebook: “I will miss you a lot, teacher, friend, dad.“.

Who was the comedian Raúl Espinoza, known as Care Chancho?

Raul Espinoza, known as Care Chancho, stood out as a comedian in Peru and achieved fame in the 90s and early 2000s through 'Los comedians ambulantes'. This collective of artists became known for their urban humorous style on Peruvian television.

Care Chancho He was born in Huancayo and at the age of 5 he came to Lima for the first time to stay. He began working as a shoe shiner, bus waiter and singer in the district of Caquetá; However, the little money he managed to earn was not enough and he found sustenance for his daily life in comedy.

Son of the popular Care Chancho spoke out on his social networks. Photo: Facebook/Chanchito Jr. Official

He began animating squares and public spaces along with other traveling comedians and his first appearance on television was with the popular Augusto Ferrando in the remembered program 'Springboard to Fame'. Later he appeared in different television segments, but it was not until he signed a contract with 'The traveling comedians' special' that he made a name for himself in the world of entertainment. Already a father of five children and far from TV, the artist moved away from public squares and preferred to work sporadically in small and diverse neighborhood circuses.

What did Care Chancho die from?

Raul Espinozaalso know as Care Chancho in show business, he faced serious health problems before his death. Since 2018, the comedian has battled complications from a brain tumor, which resulted in weakness in his limbs and speech problems. These discomforts had a significant impact on his daily life and his professional career, although they did not diminish his comedian's spirit.

In 2019, Raul He suffered paralysis in his legs due to a herniated disc that had been diagnosed in 2015. Although surgery restored some mobility in his arms, Espinoza He continued to face an arduous struggle with his health condition. Although the exact cause of his death has not been confirmed, it is speculated that his death was related to the progressive deterioration of his physical condition.

What comedians spoke out after the death of Care Chancho?

Comedian Cholo Seferino dedicated a few words to his colleague Care Chancho. Photo: Facebook/Comedian Cholo Seferino

The death of Care Chancho has deeply impacted the community of Peruvian comedians, who have turned to social networks to express their sadness and pay tribute to their friend and colleague. Cholo Seferino, one of his collaborators on stage, published a moving message on Facebook, in which he highlighted their friendship and the cultural legacy he leaves behind. Espinoza.